en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Job

Barbara Corcoran’s Advice for Older Professionals: Countering Ageism with Vitality

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:50 pm EST
Barbara Corcoran’s Advice for Older Professionals: Countering Ageism with Vitality

Barbara Corcoran, real estate mogul and star of ‘Shark Tank,’ recently conducted a Q&A with her Patreon community, providing insightful guidance for older professionals on how to excel in job interviews. Corcoran underscored the vital importance of exuding vigor and enthusiasm, which she believes can effectively counter the prevalent issue of ageism in the workplace.

Facing Ageism Head-On

Age discrimination remains a significant concern in the modern workplace, as corroborated by the Society of Human Resource Management’s (SHRM) recent research. The study found that between November 2022 and April 2023, over a quarter (26%) of U.S. workers aged 50 and above have been subjected to age-related comments. These employees are often unfairly stereotyped as technologically inept, resistant to change, and even grumpy.

Turning Age into Advantage

Corcoran’s advice encourages older professionals to shift the focus away from their age and instead highlight their unique strengths such as experience, wisdom, and problem-solving abilities. This perspective aligns with that of career coach Patrice Lindo, who advocates that the concept of being ‘too old’ for professional development is rapidly becoming obsolete.

Conveying Energy through Appearance

In addition to these strategies, Corcoran also stresses the importance of dressing in a way that conveys energy and vitality during interviews. Her insights, combined with the changing perceptions of age in the professional world, provide a beacon of hope for older professionals navigating the job market.

It is worth noting that this news was reported by CNBC, which holds the exclusive off-network cable rights to ‘Shark Tank.’

0
Job
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Ultimate Checklist for Preparing for a Job Interview

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Pulwama Takes Strides Towards Unemployment-Free District with Successful Job Fair

By Dil Bar Irshad

Navigating the Job Market in 2024: Insights from AJ Eckstein

By Justice Nwafor

BSF Announces Recruitment Drive for 2140 Tradesman Positions

By Rafia Tasleem

London's Rail Network Opens Doors to Lucrative Job Opportunities in 20 ...
@Job · 7 hours
London's Rail Network Opens Doors to Lucrative Job Opportunities in 20 ...
heart comment 0
Career Cushioning: Navigating the Uncertain Terrain of the Modern Economy

By Bijay Laxmi

Career Cushioning: Navigating the Uncertain Terrain of the Modern Economy
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Major Surge in Female NDA Applications at Mai Bhago Institute

By Dil Bar Irshad

Major Surge in Female NDA Applications at Mai Bhago Institute
Holiday Season: A Strategic Time for Job Hunting

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Holiday Season: A Strategic Time for Job Hunting
Latest Headlines
World News
Record-Breaking Performances in the NHL: Rookie Bedard, MacKinnon, Matthews, and Hellebuyck Shine
48 seconds
Record-Breaking Performances in the NHL: Rookie Bedard, MacKinnon, Matthews, and Hellebuyck Shine
Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss
2 mins
Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
2 mins
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans' Departure and New Ventures
2 mins
AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans' Departure and New Ventures
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
2 mins
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
2 mins
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
2 mins
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
2 mins
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
3 mins
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app