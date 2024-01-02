Barbara Corcoran’s Advice for Older Professionals: Countering Ageism with Vitality

Barbara Corcoran, real estate mogul and star of ‘Shark Tank,’ recently conducted a Q&A with her Patreon community, providing insightful guidance for older professionals on how to excel in job interviews. Corcoran underscored the vital importance of exuding vigor and enthusiasm, which she believes can effectively counter the prevalent issue of ageism in the workplace.

Facing Ageism Head-On

Age discrimination remains a significant concern in the modern workplace, as corroborated by the Society of Human Resource Management’s (SHRM) recent research. The study found that between November 2022 and April 2023, over a quarter (26%) of U.S. workers aged 50 and above have been subjected to age-related comments. These employees are often unfairly stereotyped as technologically inept, resistant to change, and even grumpy.

Turning Age into Advantage

Corcoran’s advice encourages older professionals to shift the focus away from their age and instead highlight their unique strengths such as experience, wisdom, and problem-solving abilities. This perspective aligns with that of career coach Patrice Lindo, who advocates that the concept of being ‘too old’ for professional development is rapidly becoming obsolete.

Conveying Energy through Appearance

In addition to these strategies, Corcoran also stresses the importance of dressing in a way that conveys energy and vitality during interviews. Her insights, combined with the changing perceptions of age in the professional world, provide a beacon of hope for older professionals navigating the job market.

It is worth noting that this news was reported by CNBC, which holds the exclusive off-network cable rights to ‘Shark Tank.’