Joan Collins, 90, Enjoys Boozy Lunch with Michael Caine and Family in Chelsea

Joan Collins and her younger husband Percy Gibson recently shared an elegant triple lunch date with legendary actor Michael Caine, his wife Shakira, and Joan's brother Bill along with his wife Hazel. The ensemble chose Bucci, a renowned Italian restaurant in Chelsea, London, for their gathering, marking yet another chapter in their long-lasting friendship.

Advertisment

Elegant Gathering Among Old Friends

The luncheon was not just a casual meet-up but an elegant affair, with everyone in attendance dressed impeccably. Joan Collins, known for her timeless style, donned a cream blouse paired with a beige blazer, while Shakira Caine also opted for elegance in a black and white blouse. The group's cheerfulness was palpable in the photo shared by Collins, where they were seen enjoying red wine and desserts, embodying the spirit of old friends cherishing their time together.

Joan's Take on Hangover Cures

Advertisment

Interestingly, the outing comes shortly after Joan Collins shared her simple yet effective hangover cure. Known for her glamorous lifestyle and social engagements, Collins revealed her two-step routine to combat the dreaded hangover: plenty of water and a full day's rest. This piece of advice, coming from someone who has navigated countless social events, adds a personal touch to her public persona, showcasing her approach to balancing enjoyment with well-being.

A Testament to Lasting Relationships

Joan Collins and Percy Gibson's relationship also comes into focus with this event, underscoring the depth of their bond. Married since 2002, despite the significant age gap, their union is a testament to mutual respect and love. Collins frequently lauds Gibson for his supportive nature, both personally and professionally, highlighting the strength of their partnership. This lunch date, shared with close friends and family, further emphasizes the importance of relationships in Collins' life, both new and old.

As the group enjoyed their time at Bucci, it was a reminder of the joy that comes from longstanding friendships and the simple pleasures of life, such as good food, wine, and company. Joan Collins and her companions' choice to share these moments publicly offers us a glimpse into the enduring connections that transcend the glitz and glamour of their public lives.