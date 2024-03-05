Jo Scutt Crowned Vision Ireland Shop Volunteer of Year: A Decade of Dedication Celebrated

Ballaghaderreen's own Jo Scutt has recently been honoured as the Vision Ireland Shop Volunteer of the Year, spotlighting her ten-year journey of unwavering commitment and innovative fundraising efforts. The award came as part of the 2nd Annual Oireachtas Celebration of Achievement, recognizing the contributions of various individuals and partners to Vision Ireland's mission. The event, hosted by Senator Martin Conway and graced by An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD, underscored the achievements of those making significant impacts in the realm of vision impairment.

Highlighting Unsung Heroes

The awards night not only celebrated Jo Scutt's decade-long dedication but also shone a spotlight on other notable contributions. Jason Smyth MBE QFA and Karen Byrne, recognized for their captivating performances on 'Dancing With The Stars', were commended for changing public perceptions about vision impairment. Youth Advocate of the Year, Evie Smurfit Baxter, was honoured for her advocacy and resilience in dealing with Stargardt's disease, demonstrating that visual challenges are not limitations. Peter Ryan, celebrated for his fundraising prowess, showcased the power of determination by running from Malin Head to Mizen Head, raising over €120,000. Campion Insurance's partnership with Vision Ireland, particularly their support for the Vision Van project, highlighted the significant impact of collaborative efforts in community enrichment.

Community and Collaboration at the Core

Special thanks were extended to Dr Terry Cross OBE for his auction prize donations, which played a pivotal role in fundraising success. Attendees, including last year's award winner, Denise Harris, exemplified the community's ongoing support for Vision Ireland. The event not only acknowledged individual and corporate contributions but also emphasized the importance of community involvement and collaboration in advancing Vision Ireland's mission.

Looking Forward

The Vision Ireland Foundation expressed its gratitude to all guests, honourees, and supporters, whose contributions have been instrumental in the foundation's achievements. The event marked a moment of celebration, reflection, and renewed commitment to Vision Ireland's cause, with the foundation looking forward to recognizing more achievements and continuing its mission in the years to come.

The celebration of Jo Scutt's dedication, along with the achievements of other honourees, serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of volunteerism and community support. As Vision Ireland moves forward, the stories of determination, resilience, and collaboration highlighted during the awards night will undoubtedly inspire further efforts in making a tangible difference in the lives of those living with visual impairments.