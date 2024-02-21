Jo-Anne Hamelin: Shuniah's Beacon of Community Spirit and New Senior of the Year

When you meet Jo-Anne Hamelin, you'd be hard-pressed to place her among the ranks of seniors. Yet, Shuniah has just honored her with its 2023 Senior of the Year award, a testament to her indelible mark on the community's fabric. For nearly four decades, Hamelin has woven herself into Shuniah's story, not just through her tenure as a three-term councillor but through her relentless dedication to enhancing the lives around her.

A Life of Service and Surprise

Despite a narrow miss in the 2018 election for McTavish ward, Hamelin's commitment to Shuniah never wavered. Her work on the committee of adjustment and efforts to uplift the MacGregor Recreation Centre are just the tip of the iceberg. Her involvement in local government has seen her navigate the complex waters of zoning upgrades for cottages, all the while deepening her appreciation for the region's rich history and geography. When news of the award reached her, Hamelin was taken aback, embodying a humility that has characterized her service. "I don't consider myself a senior yet," she quipped, underscoring the award's role in shining a spotlight on those who strive to make a difference.

The Significance of Community Engagement

Hamelin's story is a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can have on their community. Despite opting out of the 2022 election race, her influence in Shuniah has been anything but diminished. The recent Senior of the Year accolade is not just a personal achievement but a beacon for all residents, encouraging a heightened engagement in community life. Shuniah's notably low voter turnout of 17% in 2022, a stark drop from the nearly 40% in 2018, underscores the need for more residents to follow in Hamelin's footsteps.

Looking Ahead

While Hamelin has not ruled out the possibility of future election runs, her focus remains firmly on the present. With nominations for the 2024 Senior of the Year already open, she hopes her story will inspire others to step forward, engage, and contribute. Shuniah's future, she believes, hinges on the active participation of its residents, senior or otherwise. As Mayor Wendy Landry and the council continue their work, the spotlight on community heroes like Hamelin serves as a crucial reminder of the power of dedicated public service.

Jo-Anne Hamelin's journey is far from over. As Shuniah looks forward, it does so with the knowledge that among its ranks are individuals of remarkable character and commitment. The Senior of the Year award may have been a surprise to Hamelin, but for those who have witnessed her contributions, it is a fitting recognition of a lifetime dedicated to the betterment of her community.