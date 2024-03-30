JK Labajo Concert Drama Clarified: Father Refutes Claims, Shares Baby’s Fan Moment

MANILA — In a recent turn of events, Niel Patrick Tubino, father of the 7-month-old Fiyana, has come forward to dispel rumors circulating online about OPM singer JK Labajo pausing his concert due to their baby crying. Contrary to the swirling allegations, Tubino explains that their family attended the concert with the sole purpose of fulfilling their baby's wish to be carried by her idol, JK Labajo. This clarification comes amidst netizens' mixed reactions, where some expressed concern while others criticized the parents for bringing an infant to the concert venue.

Advertisment

Unfolding of Events

Tubino recounted that during the concert, they managed to catch Labajo's attention with a sign pleading for just one carry for their youngest fan. Contrary to the viral narrative, it wasn't the baby's cries but their proactive approach that led to the memorable interaction. Labajo, known for his hits and charismatic stage presence, read their sign and even interacted with them, showcasing his affectionate side to his fans. This gesture was warmly received by the audience, debunking the notion that the concert was interrupted by a crying baby.

Protective Measures and Parental Insight

Advertisment

Understanding the unusual nature of bringing an infant to a concert, Tubino explained the careful measures they took to ensure Fiyana's safety and comfort. The presence of medical professionals within the family and the use of earplugs highlighted their preparedness. Tubino's narrative sheds light on a family's desire to create a special moment for their child while being fully aware of and managing the potential risks involved. Their story emphasizes the lengths to which parents will go to bring joy to their children, even in unconventional settings.

JK Labajo's Response and Fan Connection

Labajo's willingness to engage with his youngest fan underscores the unique bond between artists and their supporters. The singer's considerate response, checking if it was okay to proceed given the baby's brief crying, exemplifies the mutual respect and love that can exist in the fan-artist relationship. This incident not only highlights the humanity of public figures like Labajo but also the profound impact music can have from an early age, serving as a lullaby and a source of happiness for Fiyana.