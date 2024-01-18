Jessie Buckley Reveals Secret Marriage to Mental Health Worker

Renowned Irish actress Jessie Buckley, familiar to audiences for her role in 'The Lost Daughter,' has recently disclosed her secret marriage to a mental health worker from Islington, North London, named Freddie. The revelation came during her appearance on the Table Manners podcast. The couple was introduced by mutual acquaintance Marc Robinson, with whom Jessie collaborated on the 2018 film 'Wild Rose'. The marriage ceremony took place last summer in Norfolk, a location dear to Jessie's heart. The couple's favorite haunt during their courtship, the Towpath cafe in Dalston, whose proprietors Lori and Laura were entrusted with the wedding catering, offering a distinctly unconventional menu that included a keg of Guinness and cheese toasties.

Intimate Wedding in Beloved Norfolk

Instead of a typical big, flashy wedding, the couple opted for a serene, intimate ceremony in the picturesque Norfolk countryside. The rural tranquility of Norfolk, Jessie's self-proclaimed heart home, provided the perfect backdrop for the couple's low-key nuptials. Their Norfolk residence, an old property they fell in love with, doubled as their wedding venue, further emphasizing their connection to the place.

No Traditional Honeymoon

Eschewing the norm again, Jessie and Freddie didn't embark on a traditional honeymoon. Instead, they leveraged Jessie's sabbatical year, brought about by the SAG-AFTRA strike, to join friends on various holidays. The couple's laid-back approach to their relationship extended to their post-wedding celebrations, marking a refreshing change from the usual celebrity fanfare.

Past Relationship with James Norton

Jessie's announcement comes six years after her split with actor James Norton, her co-star in 'Happy Valley'. The breakup, according to Jessie, was 'acrimonious', largely due to the challenging demands of maintaining a relationship alongside hectic filming schedules. Despite this, she maintains that they remain great friends. Now, Jessie's life has taken a new turn, intertwining with Freddie's, as they celebrate their love and commitment to each other.