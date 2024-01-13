Jersey’s Postal Services Under Review: Changes and Challenges Ahead

In a recent turn of events, the Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority (JCRA) has published its Final Decision on a strategic review of Jersey’s Postal Services. The review includes technical support, independent consumer research, and extensive consultation with local industry stakeholders. The Final Decision proposes changes to ensure effective regulation of the postal services and calls for broader updates to the legal framework.

Changing demands and commercial considerations

JerseyPost, the island’s postal service provider, is contemplating changes to its daily deliveries and collections. The potential changes come in light of shifting demand and commercial reasons. Notably, the volume of letters being sent continues to fall while parcel numbers are on the rise.

Generational split and the need for adaptation

The review highlights a generational split in postal service usage and the need for services to adapt to remain sustainable. To accommodate the decline in letter delivery and growth in the parcels business, Jersey Post is restructuring staff and routes. The JCRA is calling for updates to the legal framework to ensure postal regulation remains relevant.

Scrapping formal targets and establishing a User Council

Interestingly, the regulator is considering scrapping formal targets for mail delivery times and setting up a ‘User Council’ for customer input. This move has resulted in calls for the government to update postal laws and develop a postal policy. However, this has not been without criticism, especially since daily mail flights were scrapped.

Consumer group to challenge Jersey Post

In a significant move, a consumer group has been formed to independently challenge Jersey Post and influence the quality of its service. The JCRA conducted a review and recommended updates to the 20-year-old Postal Services Law to reflect changes in the postal sector. The review also encourages the government to develop a Postal Policy, outlining its expectations for the future of the sector. Both Jersey Post and the JCRA have welcomed the review’s findings and support the proposed changes.