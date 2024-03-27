Jersey's Hospice 2 Hospice Half Marathon Shatters Fundraising Records with £60,000 for Care

The Hospice 2 Hospice Half Marathon, an annual event dedicated to supporting Jersey Hospice Care, witnessed unprecedented success this year, raising a staggering £60,000. This event, deeply rooted in the community's heart, brought together over 750 runners, including individuals and relay teams, who traversed the scenic 21km route across Jersey, demonstrating their commitment to the cause.

Unprecedented Community Engagement

From the Sandpiper Striders to families running in memory of loved ones, the half marathon showcased the island's unity for a common cause. The event's success was not just in the funds raised but also in the overwhelming participation that spanned ages and abilities. The collaboration between Jersey Hospice Care and its partners, including the notable contribution from the Sandpiper Striders, was a testament to the enduring spirit of giving and community support that the event fosters annually.

Breaking Records, Building Futures

Raising £60,000, the event set a new benchmark for charitable contributions in support of Jersey Hospice Care. This funding is crucial for the hospice, providing essential services and support to patients and their families facing life-limiting conditions. The record-breaking sum reflects the collective effort of participants, volunteers, sponsors, and the community at large, underscoring the significant impact of collective action in addressing critical healthcare needs.

Looking Ahead: Next Year's Marathon and Beyond

With the next Hospice 2 Hospice Half Marathon already scheduled for Sunday, 23 March 2025, anticipation and excitement are building. The event's growing popularity and success signal a bright future for both the marathon and the crucial services provided by Jersey Hospice Care. As the community reflects on this year's achievements, there is a renewed commitment to surpassing this milestone in the years to come, further strengthening the support for hospice care in Jersey.

The remarkable success of this year's Hospice 2 Hospice Half Marathon not only highlights the community's generosity but also the essential role of Jersey Hospice Care in providing compassionate care. This record-breaking fundraising effort ensures that the hospice can continue its vital work, setting a powerful example of what can be achieved when a community comes together for a noble cause.