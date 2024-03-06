Jersey Mike's Partners with Special Olympics Hawaiʻi for Charitable Boost During 2024 Dragon Year

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- As the 2024 Year of the Dragon dawns, a unique partnership between Jersey Mike's Subs and Special Olympics Hawaiʻi aims to make a substantial difference in the lives of local athletes with intellectual disabilities. This collaboration marks the annual Month of Giving campaign by Jersey Mike's Subs, promising significant financial support to Special Olympics Hawaiʻi through customer donations at their Oʻahu and Maui locations.

A Partnership for Progress

Throughout March, Jersey Mike's Subs encourages customers to support Special Olympics Hawaiʻi by making a donation with their purchase. This initiative not only offers financial backing but also raises awareness for the athletes' year-round needs, including sports training, competition, and development programs. Tracey Bender, Special Olympics Hawaiʻi's Director of Development, expressed gratitude towards Jersey Mike's for their unwavering support, highlighting the positive impact on athletes as they pursue dreams both on and off the field.

Day of Giving: A Pinnacle of Support

The Month of Giving campaign reaches its climax on Wednesday, March 27, with Jersey Mike's Day of Giving. On this day, 100% of the proceeds from all Jersey Mike's Subs in Hawaiʻi will go directly to Special Olympics Hawaiʻi. This unprecedented donation effort underscores the commitment of Jersey Mike's founder and CEO, Peter Cancro, to give back to the community that supports their business, ensuring that every penny spent helps foster growth and opportunity for Special Olympics athletes.

Joining Hands for a Noble Cause

With the entire community invited to participate, the Month of Giving offers an excellent opportunity for residents and visitors alike to contribute to a meaningful cause. The partnership between Jersey Mike's Subs and Special Olympics Hawaiʻi exemplifies the power of community involvement in supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities. As the 2024 Year of the Dragon proceeds, this campaign stands as a beacon of hope and generosity, promising to enhance the lives of many and foster a spirit of inclusivity and support across Hawaiʻi.