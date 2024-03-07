Jerry's Abra Pioneers Gender Diversity in Collision Repair, Celebrates Women's Impact

As International Women's Day draws near, Jerry's Abra in Mankato, MN, stands as a beacon for gender diversity in traditionally male-dominated industries. Guided by Geralynn Kottschade, a legend in the collision repair field, the shop has cultivated an environment where women thrive, showcasing a successful model for inclusivity as the sector evolves.

Breaking Barriers, Building Futures

Since its inception in 1971 by Jerry and Geralynn Kottschade, Jerry's Abra has undergone significant transformations, adapting to industry shifts while remaining steadfast in its commitment to the 'Golden Rule Business Philosophy.' This ethos, emphasizing respect and fairness, has not only fueled the business's longevity but also facilitated a nurturing ground for women like Leah Slette, Kylie Slette, Heather Hoffman, and Gwen Oldenburg. Their stories underscore the empowering potential of knowledge and skill in challenging gender stereotypes within the auto repair industry.

Empowerment Through Inclusion

The presence of women in various roles at Jerry's Abra, from management to the detail department, reflects a broader shift towards inclusivity in the workplace. Leah Slette's transition from the dealership side to collision repair, inspired by her father's legacy, and Kylie Slette's entry into the industry following her mother's footsteps, highlight the intergenerational influence and evolving perceptions of women's roles in such settings. Meanwhile, Heather Hoffman and Gwen Oldenburg bring attention to detail and organizational skills to their roles, challenging the traditional male-dominated narrative and demonstrating women's substantial contributions to the field.

As Jerry's Abra continues to champion women's involvement in collision repair, it not only honors Geralynn Kottschade's legacy but also aligns with broader industry initiatives like CARS24's commitment to increasing female workforce participation by 50% in 2024. This concerted effort to enhance gender diversity and break down stereotypes signifies a promising shift towards more inclusive and equitable industry practices. The experiences of the women at Jerry's Abra serve as inspiring examples of the positive impact that such changes can have on individuals and the community at large.