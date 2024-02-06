Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Anticipate Second Child Amidst Criticism

Expectant parents Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are preparing to welcome their second child, following the birth of their first child, Brynley, on Christmas Day 2022. Hannah's due date is believed to be imminent, although the couple has maintained a characteristic discretion about the specifics.

Staying Private in the Public Eye

Jeremiah and Hannah, who tied the knot in 2022, have led a relatively private life, even as members of the widely recognized Duggar family. Jeremiah's less prominent role on the reality show 'Counting On' allowed them to retreat into privacy more comfortably after the show's conclusion.

The couple has selectively shared significant updates through their social media channels, including documenting Hannah's pregnancy journey. Their most recent contribution is a photo of Hannah, radiant and heavily pregnant, standing in the snow. The exact details of the location and time of capture remain undisclosed.

A Growing Duggar Clan

Jeremiah's twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar, and his wife are also anticipating their second child, mirroring the familial expansion timeline of Jeremiah and Hannah. This upcoming arrival will further extend the ever-growing Duggar family tree, renowned for its large size.

Criticism Amidst Joy

Despite the joyous anticipation of their second child, Jeremiah and Hannah have faced criticism for purportedly flying in a helicopter with their toddler daughter. The couple, however, has chosen to focus on their growing family, offering no comment on the matter. They have also refrained from revealing the gender of their unborn child, maintaining their preference for privacy.