Jenny Powell, 55, Dazzles in Blue with Fiancé Martin Lowe at Cirque du Soleil Tour in Manchester

Jenny Powell looked incredible in a vibrant blue ensemble as she stepped out in Manchester with her long-time fiancé Martin Lowe for the first show of the Cirque du Soleil UK tour. She kept it casual in blue drawstring trousers and a matching vest, paired with black stilettos. Jenny, a TV and radio presenter, has been engaged to Martin since 2014 and has two children from a previous relationship. She shared insights on maintaining intimacy in relationships and her wellbeing retreat experience in Spain.

Advertisment

Keeping the Spark Alive

Jenny Powell and Martin Lowe, who have been together since 2010, demonstrate that keeping the spark alive in a relationship requires continuous effort. Powell, known for her roles on television and radio, emphasizes the importance of making an effort with one another to prevent relationships from going down a slippery slope. Her golden rule for maintaining intimacy? Avoid having a TV in the bedroom. This unique approach to relationship health, along with their decision to remain 'permanently engaged,' offers a glimpse into the couple's commitment to each other.

Wellbeing Retreat Revelations

Advertisment

Earlier this year, Jenny Powell shared her experiences from a lavish wellbeing retreat in Marbella, Spain. The presenter, who looked sensational in a black bikini, revealed that she 'couldn't stop crying' during a spiritual treatment, highlighting the emotional release and discovery she encountered. Powell's journey at the retreat underscores the importance of self-care and emotional well-being, contributing to her overall health and fitness regime alongside hot yoga and clean eating.

Health and Fitness Philosophy

Jenny's approach to health and fitness is a combination of physical exercise, such as hot yoga, and a diet focused on clean eating, inspired by her fiancé Martin Lowe's habits. Lowe, who stays in shape through cold water swimming and strongman training, introduced Jenny to clean eating, which has played a significant role in her maintaining her figure. Their shared commitment to health and wellness is not only a cornerstone of their relationship but also a testament to the benefits of leading a balanced lifestyle.

As Jenny Powell steps out in style for the Cirque du Soleil tour, her vibrant presence in Manchester serves as a reminder of the multifaceted aspects of well-being, from maintaining healthy relationships to prioritizing personal health and emotional well-being. The couple's journey, marked by mutual support and dedication to health, offers inspiration to those looking to balance personal growth with the demands of public life.