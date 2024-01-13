Jennifer Garner’s Playful Ode to Overalls and Glimpses of Her Off-screen Life

Amidst the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Jennifer Garner, the 51-year-old star of ‘Alias,’ has captured hearts once again, this time with a playful Instagram video. Garner, often recognized for her dramatic roles and red carpet appearances, surprised her followers with a delightful showcase of her love for overalls, an unconventional yet charming fashion choice.

Garner’s Overall Love

In the video, Garner experiments with a variety of overalls, from classic dark blue denim to light-wash denim and even a striped pair. One standout ensemble features criss-cross designs with white stripes and the word ‘Camel’ emblazoned on the back. With the tune ‘Pretty Girls Walk’ by Big Boss Vette playing as her soundtrack, she tests the comfort of each pair through dance.

Her moves are far from ordinary. She exhibits a range of steps, from shimmying and shoulder shrugs to arm pumps in a unique ‘crab pose.’ The video concludes with Garner striking a charismatic pose and flashing a radiant smile, encapsulating her fondness for these casual garments.

Garner’s Dual Fashion Persona

Despite her evident passion for casual attire, Garner also demonstrates her ability to dress up for special events. At the recent premiere of her film ‘Family Switch,’ she made a stunning appearance in a vivacious red minidress, showcasing her versatility both on and off the red carpet.

Garner’s Balancing Act

Off-screen, Garner is a mother of three, sharing her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck. She skillfully balances her time between her family and her work, an act that many working parents can relate to. In a heartening revelation to PEOPLE magazine, Garner shared that her home life is significantly calmer compared to her on-screen roles. She lauded her children’s humor, intelligence, and effort, showcasing her pride as a mother.

Interestingly, Garner, who stars in a Netflix film centered around a family body-switching theme, expressed a preference for her ‘old lady body.’ This comment was a candid acknowledgement of the pressures and challenges faced by her children, pressures she didn’t experience during her own teenage years.