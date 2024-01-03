Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Violet Makes Subtle Political Statement

On a recent shopping trip to Beverly Hills’ renowned Chanel Store, actress Jennifer Garner and her daughter, Violet, were noticed by onlookers. Violet, the 18-year-old daughter of Garner and her ex-husband, actor Ben Affleck, made a subtle political statement with her attire. She chose a black sweater adorned with the image of a watermelon, a symbol now recognized as a mark of solidarity with the Palestinian people. The emblematic fruit has been noted by The New York Times for its significance amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Efforts were made by Page Six to obtain a statement from Garner’s representative, but to no avail.

The Fashion Choices

Violet paired her politically-charged sweater with light wash jeans, black loafers, and white socks, while her dark-rimmed glasses and a cream handbag added a touch of sophistication to her outfit. Garner, on the other hand, opted for a more casual ensemble. The actress wore a blue sweater, dark jeans, and a pair of multi-colored sneakers that added a pop of color to her look.

A Striking Resemblance

Despite maintaining a low profile, Violet has drawn attention on social media for her uncanny resemblance to her mother. This similarity was particularly noted by users during a Fourth of July party hosted by Michael Rubin. Garner and Affleck, who divorced in 2018, have continued to prioritize their children, fostering a mature co-parenting relationship.

Current Relationships

While Affleck has moved on and married Jennifer Lopez in 2022, Garner is currently in a relationship with John Miller. Regardless of their separate paths, both parents remain committed to their three children, ensuring that their co-parenting efforts are both harmonious and beneficial for their offspring.