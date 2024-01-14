Jenner Sisters’ Playful Comparison Game Amid Kylie’s New Romance Excitement

When it comes to sibling rivalry, the Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kendall, have a unique way of making it fun and entertaining. Over the weekend, the duo engaged in a playful comparison game on TikTok, using their personal items as the objects of comparison. The items ranged from handbags, watches, rings, sunglasses, to drinking flasks, each labeled with their respective names, emphasizing their distinct styles and preferences.

Jenner Sisters on Display

While the game was mostly about comparing their belongings, it also offered a glimpse into the Jenner sisters’ different personalities. Kylie Jenner, the younger of the two at 26, is known for her lavish taste and love for luxury. This was clearly evident from her selection of items which included high-end handbags and luxury car keys. Kendall, on the other hand, showcased a more minimalist style with her choices.

Instagram Chronicles

Kylie Jenner also took to Instagram to share more about her personal style. She posted a series of mirror selfies showcasing her outfit for the day – a black crop top paired with a skirt featuring a side slit. In one striking photo, she posed next to a gold bathtub, adding another layer of opulence to the image. Later, she posted a set of selfies with her sister Kendall, who was seen in a sleeveless top, both making playful gestures and flashing warm smiles.

A New Romance Unfolds

Aside from her fashion choices, Kylie Jenner has also been making headlines for her romantic life. Recently, she made a public debut with her partner, Timothée Chalamet, at the 2024 Golden Globes. Although they didn’t walk the red carpet together, a viral photo captured them holding hands and sharing a kiss, subtly confirming their relationship. Sources close to the couple indicate that despite their differences, they share a deep bond and are serious about their relationship. Both Kylie and Timothée are said to inspire each other to be better and their families are supportive of their union.