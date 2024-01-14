en English
Fashion

Jenner Sisters’ Playful Comparison Game Amid Kylie’s New Romance Excitement

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
Jenner Sisters’ Playful Comparison Game Amid Kylie’s New Romance Excitement

When it comes to sibling rivalry, the Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kendall, have a unique way of making it fun and entertaining. Over the weekend, the duo engaged in a playful comparison game on TikTok, using their personal items as the objects of comparison. The items ranged from handbags, watches, rings, sunglasses, to drinking flasks, each labeled with their respective names, emphasizing their distinct styles and preferences.

Jenner Sisters on Display

While the game was mostly about comparing their belongings, it also offered a glimpse into the Jenner sisters’ different personalities. Kylie Jenner, the younger of the two at 26, is known for her lavish taste and love for luxury. This was clearly evident from her selection of items which included high-end handbags and luxury car keys. Kendall, on the other hand, showcased a more minimalist style with her choices.

Instagram Chronicles

Kylie Jenner also took to Instagram to share more about her personal style. She posted a series of mirror selfies showcasing her outfit for the day – a black crop top paired with a skirt featuring a side slit. In one striking photo, she posed next to a gold bathtub, adding another layer of opulence to the image. Later, she posted a set of selfies with her sister Kendall, who was seen in a sleeveless top, both making playful gestures and flashing warm smiles.

A New Romance Unfolds

Aside from her fashion choices, Kylie Jenner has also been making headlines for her romantic life. Recently, she made a public debut with her partner, Timothée Chalamet, at the 2024 Golden Globes. Although they didn’t walk the red carpet together, a viral photo captured them holding hands and sharing a kiss, subtly confirming their relationship. Sources close to the couple indicate that despite their differences, they share a deep bond and are serious about their relationship. Both Kylie and Timothée are said to inspire each other to be better and their families are supportive of their union.

Fashion Lifestyle
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

