Jenna Dewan Celebrates Easter Amid Third Pregnancy with Family, Shares Joy on Instagram

Jenna Dewan, the 43-year-old actress, celebrated a sunny Easter Sunday with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, and their son, Callum, making the holiday special with an Easter egg hunt and heartwarming family moments. As Dewan awaits the arrival of her third child, she took to Instagram to share the day's joys, including a playful hunt for Easter eggs, a stroll, and a fun shirt worn by Kazee that captured onlookers' attention. Amid these celebrations, Dewan also gave a nod to her daughter, Everly, from her previous marriage to Channing Tatum, showcasing a prepared Easter basket for her return.

Advertisment

Family Fun and Anticipation

The day was filled with laughter and excitement as Callum, aged 4, embarked on an adventurous Easter egg hunt, symbolizing the joy and unity of the family. Dewan's Instagram stories captured these moments, highlighting the family's happiness and the anticipation of their new addition. The shared photos not only depicted the day's festivities but also emphasized the strong bond between Kazee and Callum, with a light-hearted moment as Kazee sported a "Jesus has Rizzen" shirt, drawing curiosity and smiles from passersby.

Reflections on Motherhood and Marriage

Advertisment

In a candid revelation to Romper and during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Dewan shared her thoughts on motherhood, her ongoing pregnancy, and the couple's future wedding plans. Despite the challenges and changes that come with each pregnancy, Dewan remains optimistic, drawing from her experience as a dancer to stay resilient. The couple, engaged since 2020, is now actively planning their wedding, embracing the journey ahead with their growing family and looking forward to making cherished memories.

Looking Ahead

As Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee navigate the joys of parenthood and the excitement of their upcoming wedding, their Easter celebration stands as a testament to their love, unity, and anticipation for the future. With the arrival of their third child on the horizon, the couple's story resonates with many, offering a glimpse into their lives filled with love, challenges, and the celebration of new beginnings. As they prepare to expand their family and tie the knot, Dewan and Kazee continue to share their journey, inviting fans and followers into their world of happiness and familial bliss.