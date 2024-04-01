Jenna Bush Hager Shares Easter Joy: Family Crafts, Church Antics, and Love

Jenna Bush Hager, the co-host of 'Today with Hoda & Jenna,' celebrated Easter with her husband Henry Chase Hager and their three children, Hal, Poppy, and Mila, sharing a series of heartwarming and humorous family photos on Instagram. The pictures, showcasing the family in vibrant Easter attire, included moments of craft-making, church antics by the youngest, Hal, and a message of love and joy to her followers.

Family Festivities and Fashion

The Hager family's Easter celebrations were a colorful affair, with everyone dressed in bright spring colors. Jenna's Instagram post not only captured the family's festive spirit but also their close-knit bond. From crafting sessions on the lawn to a large family portrait filled with smiles, the Hagers embraced the holiday's essence. Jenna's caption, "What a wonderful world! Sending love to all your peeps," underscored the day's joyous mood.

Church Antics and Caribbean Getaway

Amid the traditional Easter celebrations, Jenna shared a glimpse of her youngest son, Hal's, playful side during church services. His antics, including lying on his father's lap and sprawling across empty pew chairs, added a touch of humor to the day's observances. This lighthearted moment, captioned "Church antics" on Jenna's Instagram Story, highlighted the family's ability to find joy and laughter in every situation. Additionally, the Hager family recently returned from a Caribbean vacation, where they enjoyed activities like hiking, snorkeling, and beaching, further showcasing their adventurous and tight-knit nature.

Embracing Reading and Empathy

Jenna also took a moment to share her children's recent reading adventures, highlighting her eldest daughter Mila's interest in chapter books that foster empathy. The proud mom discussed guiding Mila towards books that resonate with her emotionally, including Jenny Han's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' and Sarah Weeks' 'Save Me a Seat.' Jenna's emphasis on choosing literature that cultivates understanding and feeling in her children reflects her approach to nurturing their emotional and intellectual growth.

As the Hager family celebrates Easter with crafts, laughter, and love, Jenna Bush Hager's sharing of these moments offers a glimpse into their world of joy, bonding, and personal growth. Through festive celebrations, humorous church antics, and a shared love of reading, the Hagers exemplify the beauty of family life and the profound connections that holidays and everyday moments can foster.