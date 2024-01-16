Jenna Bush Hager Dons 'Eclectic Grandpa' Trend on 'Today with Hoda & Jenna'

In a recent episode of the popular morning talk show 'Today with Hoda & Jenna,' Jenna Bush Hager took a playful leap into the world of viral fashion trends, donning the 'Eclectic Grandpa' look. This quirky style, which has gained traction on the social media platform TikTok, is characterized by its blend of vibrant outerwear, cozy knitwear, timeless tweed, and the classic pairing of loafers with socks.

Embracing the 'Eclectic Grandpa' Trend

While many may associate such an eccentric mix with their grandfathers' wardrobe, a new wave of fashion influencers and celebrities, including Harry Styles, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Tyler the Creator, have breathed new life into these seemingly dated pieces. Bush Hager's personal interpretation of this trend was notably marked by heeled loafers, charmingly adorned with hidden pennies, and accompanied by anklet socks. Despite humorously cautioning viewers not to scrutinize her look too closely due to a lapse in shaving, she radiated delight in finding a fashion movement that resonated with her unique style.

A Nod to Past and Future Trends

Interestingly, Bush Hager had previously expressed feeling out of sync with other prevailing fashion trends, such as the 'Coastal Grandma' look that the show had explored in 2022. However, her enthusiastic embrace of the 'Eclectic Grandpa' trend is a testament to the hosts' commitment to engaging with, and lending their voices to, the ongoing dialogue around viral fashion phenomena.

Forecasting 2024's Viral Fashion Movements

As we march further into 2024, it is anticipated that the fashion landscape will continue to be shaped and redefined by such unexpected trends. Among them, the 'Mob Wives' aesthetic, characterized by its luxurious faux fur coats and stiletto heels, is already making waves, and is predicted to be a recurring feature on red carpets in the months to come.