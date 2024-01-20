Jen Glantz: The Professional Bridesmaid Revolutionizing Wedding Support

Imagine the stress and chaos of a wedding melting away, replaced by a helping hand who is always ready to lend support, manage your drama, and even walk down the aisle with you. This isn't a fairytale, but the reality for many brides who turn to Jen Glantz, the founder of Bridesmaid For Hire, a novel service she launched in 2014.

Novelty in Tradition: A Unique Business Model

Glantz, a full-time copywriter, identified a void in the wedding industry and crafted a unique business model. Her services range from dress shopping and planning bachelorette parties to being an actual bridesmaid. But unlike a traditional bridesmaid, the association typically ends when the wedding bells stop ringing.

Why do people hire a professional bridesmaid? The reasons are as varied as the brides themselves. Some cite loneliness, having nobody close enough to fill the role, while others wish to avoid the drama that often accompanies wedding preparations. And for some, it's about having a professional touch to ensure everything runs smoothly.

From Speeches to Support: Expanding the Offerings

An intriguing aspect of Glantz's service is its clandestine nature. Often, she serves undercover, adopting a fake name and backstory to seamlessly blend with the wedding guests. This covert approach allows her to provide discreet support, managing the event without stealing the spotlight.

The Bridesmaid For Hire service extends beyond the wedding day. Packaged services start at $2,500, and Glantz has expanded her offerings to include tools for writing maid of honor and vow speeches. Her website not only serves as a platform for her services but also provides a wealth of resources for brides, grooms, and maids of honor.

Glantz's unique perspective on love and weddings, shaped by her experience, has also found its way into a best-selling book, offering readers an unfiltered look at the less romantic side of these events.

The Challenge and Fulfillment of Being Hired Support

Despite the stress, a hectic travel schedule, and the constant need to maintain professionalism, Glantz finds fulfillment in her role. Being part of someone's special day, offering support, and witnessing their joy, brings her satisfaction that transcends any challenges.

Through her innovative service, Jen Glantz has indeed reimagined the role of a bridesmaid and in doing so, has brought a unique solution to an age-old tradition.