Lifestyle

Jason Momoa: ‘Houseless’ not ‘Homeless’, Clarifies Living Situation Amidst Speculation

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Jason Momoa: 'Houseless' not 'Homeless', Clarifies Living Situation Amidst Speculation

In a recent turn of events, popular actor Jason Momoa has clarified his living arrangements, stating that he is ‘houseless’ not ‘homeless.’ The actor, known for his nomadic lifestyle and frequent travels, has been the subject of speculation after he mentioned not having a permanent residence in a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight.

‘Houseless’ not ‘Homeless’

Momoa’s clarification comes amidst a flurry of public interest in his living situation. In an event for the documentary ‘Common Ground,’ Momoa explained that he is ‘just houseless’ due to his extensive work commitments. The actor has multiple film and project engagements that require him to travel widely, making a permanent residence unnecessary for his current lifestyle. However, the Aquaman star emphasized that this is a voluntary choice, and he could afford a house if he desired one.

A Nomadic Lifestyle

Jason Momoa’s ‘houseless’ lifestyle aligns with his latest project, ‘On the Roam.’ The docuseries follows Momoa as he journeys across the U.S., interacting with a variety of individuals and craftsmen. The actor’s love for being with everyday people and honing his craft is a key theme of the series. Momoa quipped in an interview with People about his living situation, stating that he has a nice trailer and a sleeping bag, adding a touch of humor to the situation.

Divorce and Future Plans

The news of Momoa’s living arrangements coincides with the finalization of his divorce from Lisa Bonet. The lack of shared property between the couple simplifies their separation process. Despite his current ‘houseless’ state, Momoa expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of buying a house in the future, indicating a possible change in his lifestyle.

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

