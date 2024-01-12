Jason Momoa: Houseless but not Homeless, the Journey of an Unconventional Superstar

Known for his roles in ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Game of Thrones’, actor Jason Momoa recently shed light on his current living situation, explaining that he’s ‘houseless’, not ‘homeless’. Speaking at an event for the documentary ‘Common Ground’ at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Momoa humorously addressed the public’s perception of his housing status.

Momoa’s Nomadic Lifestyle

Despite the absence of a permanent residence, Momoa confirmed owning a trailer and a sleeping bag, dispelling any concerns regarding his well-being. His recent divorce from actress Lisa Bonet and a packed acting schedule involving extensive travel and participation in various film projects, have led to Momoa embracing a nomadic lifestyle. The actor also shared his excitement about the prospect of purchasing a house in the future, while his current focus remains on his burgeoning acting career.

From Financial Struggles to Stardom

Momoa reflected on his past financial struggles following his stint on ‘Game of Thrones’, which left him in debt and struggling to find work. However, his career took a significant turn for the better when he landed the role of Aquaman in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’. The actor expressed his amazement at the opportunity to work with esteemed actors like Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem in ‘Dune’ and his gratitude for the chance to work on films he loves.

Passion for Artisan Craftsmanship and Charity Work

Further discussing his current interests, Momoa shared details about his latest project ‘On the Roam’. This initiative sees him visiting artisans, showcasing his passion for handcrafted work. He also opened up about his involvement in charity work, hinting at a life that goes beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. The article also touches on his joint legal custody arrangement with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, in the wake of her recent divorce filing.