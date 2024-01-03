en English
Lifestyle

Jason Kelce’s High-Tech Christmas Gift Scares Young Daughters

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:12 pm EST
Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, known for his powerful plays on the football field, has stirred up a storm this Christmas at home. His well-intended surprise to his wife, Kylie Kelce, ended up sending shockwaves through their household, with an unexpected twist. Jason gifted his wife two presents- a necklace from her favorite jewelry store and an Optimus Prime Transformer, a high-end model that operates on voice command and costs between $750 and $1,000.

Optimus Prime: Not Just a Toy

The Optimus Prime is not your average Transformer toy. This state-of-the-art model is responsive to voice commands, and boasts of an intricate design and high-end functionality that justifies its hefty price tag. Designed for the adult fans of the franchise, it’s a collectible that’s found a special place in the Kelce household this Christmas.

The Unexpected Effect of the Gift

While Kylie expressed her excitement for the unique gift, it soon became clear that their young daughters, all under five years old, were not as thrilled. The high-tech robot, with its life-like movements and commanding presence, left the little ones terrified. Activated for just 30 seconds, the Optimus Prime sent the children into a frenzy of screams, leading to its immediate shutdown.

Football and Family: The Kelce Brothers’ Christmas

Amid the Christmas cheer and family exchanges, both Jason and his brother Travis Kelce had their professional commitments. The brothers had games scheduled on Christmas day, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking down the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis’s team, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders. Yet, the Christmas of 2023 for the Kelce family will be remembered for the Optimus Prime scare and the heartwarming intention behind the unexpected gift.

Lifestyle
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

