Jarvis Estate Crowned Honorary Vintner at 19th Destin Charity Wine Auction

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / The Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF) is set to welcome wine aficionados and philanthropists to the 19th annual Destin Charity Wine Auction. This prestigious event, scheduled for April 26-27, is designed to unite wine lovers and celebrated winemakers for a noble cause - supporting children in need across Northwest Florida.

A Weekend of Fine Wine and Philanthropy

The auction weekend will commence with 12 patron dinners on Friday, April 26, showcasing culinary delights in some of Emerald Coast's most exquisite settings. Jarvis Estate, taking center stage as this year's Honorary Vintner, will headline a dinner aimed at supporting the Emerald Coast Children's Advocacy Center. The festivities continue into Saturday with a reserve wine tasting followed by a live auction, featuring over 150 lots including rare wines and luxurious travel experiences, demonstrating a strong community commitment to philanthropy and fine wine.

Impressive Support and Historic Success

"It is an honor and a privilege for Jarvis Estate to be named 2024's Honorary Vintner," expressed Deanna Martinez, General Manager of Jarvis Estate. Their involvement signifies a long-standing partnership with DCWAF, underscoring the importance of community support in addressing the needs of youth-focused nonprofits. Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation's President, Karah Fridley-Young, echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the pivotal role of Jarvis Estate in the foundation's mission to assist children in Northwest Florida.

A Legacy of Giving Back

Ranked fifth among the "Top Charity Wine Auctions in the U.S." by Wine Spectator Magazine, the Destin Charity Wine Auction stands as a testament to the power of community and philanthropy in making a tangible difference in the lives of children. With over $32 million donated to local charities since its inception in 2005, DCWAF has positively impacted over 100,000 young lives, offering a beacon of hope through its world-class wine and culinary events. This year's auction promises to continue this legacy, fostering an environment where wine enthusiasts and philanthropists can come together for a cause that benefits the greater good.