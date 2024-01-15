en English
Japan

Japanese Man Marries Anime Pillow in Unique Ceremony

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
Japanese Man Marries Anime Pillow in Unique Ceremony

In a distinct demonstration of affection that blurs the boundaries between reality and imagination, a 28-year-old man from Japan, Lee Jin-gyu, has married his ‘dakimakura’, a large huggable pillow. The pillow features an image of Fate Testarossa, a character from the anime series ‘Mahou Shoujo Lyrical Nanoha’. Lee, a self-confessed otaku, has developed a deep bond with his pillow companion, to the extent of organizing a special wedding ceremony, pushing the norms of conventional relationships.

Unconventional Wedding Ceremony

Lee’s pillow partner was dressed in a wedding gown for the occasion. The ceremony, capturing the essence of a traditional wedding, was presided over by a local priest. This unique expression of love attracted the attention of local media, who documented the event, adding another layer to the narrative of unconventional marriages.

Deep-rooted Attachment

Lee’s attachment to the pillow transcends the confines of his home. He takes it with him to various public places, including parks, amusement rides, and restaurants. Such is the extent of his affection that the pillow receives its own seat and meal at eateries, a testament to the unusual dynamics of their relationship.

A Trend of Unconventional Marriages?

This is not an isolated incident of unconventional marriage in Japan. It follows a similar story from the previous November where another Japanese otaku married a virtual girlfriend named Nene Anegasaki, a character from the Nintendo DS game Love Plus. Such incidents raise questions about the evolving nature of relationships and the expanding realm of personal attachments.

Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

