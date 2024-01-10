en English
January 10: A Day of Significant Historical Events and Celebrated Birthdays

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
From the pages of history, January 10 emerges as a day of profound significance, etching its imprint on the timeline of global events and human lives. It’s a day that witnessed the birth and demise of empires, the orchestration of revolutions, the genesis of technological breakthroughs, the march towards justice, and the celebration of illustrious birthdays.

The Seeds of Revolution

On this day in 1776, Thomas Paine, a staunch advocate for American independence, released his pivotal pamphlet ‘Common Sense.’ This influential piece of literature, brimming with revolutionary ideas, catalyzed the American Revolution by challenging the British rule with uncommon sensibility.

Tragedies and Triumphs

January 10 gravely marks the Pemberton Mill disaster in 1860, a grim reminder of industrial malpractices, leading to the catastrophic collapse of the mill in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and claiming up to 145 lives. In a contrasting stride, Florida seceded from the Union on the same day in 1861, becoming the third state to embark on this path.

Adding a milestone in the realm of transportation, the London Underground, the world’s first underground passenger railway, opened its doors to commuters in 1863, connecting Paddington and Farringdon Street.

Birth of Empires and Institutions

The annals of economic history were indelibly marked when John D. Rockefeller founded Standard Oil in 1870, heralding the genesis of an expansive oil industry empire. Half a century later, on this very day, the League of Nations, a precursor to the United Nations, was born out of the Treaty of Versailles in 1920, embodying the collective aspiration to avert future wars.

Political Maneuvers and Legal Milestones

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson proposed a tax surcharge to fund his social programs and the Vietnam War. The U.S. and the Vatican resumed full diplomatic ties in 1984 after a prolonged hiatus, strengthening geopolitical alliances.

In a watershed moment for justice, a Texas judge sentenced former U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay to prison in 2011, although his conviction was later overturned. In 2022, Robert Durst, a convicted murderer and real estate heir, met his end.

Celebrating Birthdays and Lives

January 10 is also a day of celebration, marking the birthdays of numerous notable figures. Opera stalwart Sherrill Milnes, visionary movie director Walter Hill, legendary singer Rod Stewart, Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen, boxing titan George Foreman, and rock icon Pat Benatar, all share this day as their birth anniversary, adding to the day’s historical significance.

