James Middleton Reveals £1.45 Million Berkshire Home and Honors Late Dog Ella with New Product Launch

James Middleton, brother to Princess Kate, recently shared a personal look into his £1.45 million Berkshire home, offering fans a rare glimpse of his family life with wife Alizeé Therevent, their son Inigo, and their six dogs. Middleton, 36, took to his Instagram account for his company, Ella & Co, to share a video inside his countryside abode, highlighting the launch of a new dog food product. The video not only showcased the product but also the beautifully designed interior and sprawling garden of their family home.

Advertisment

Inside the Middleton Family Home

In the video, Middleton is seen preparing a meal for one of his dogs, with the country house's interior serving as a backdrop. The home features hardwood beams, elegant off-white walls, and charming details like a double lamp with green and white striped lampshades. An illustration of Middleton’s dogs, including his late dog Ella, adds a personal touch to the decor. The family’s garden, previously shown in a post announcing the birth of his son Inigo, offers a stunning view of the countryside, highlighting the family's connection to their surroundings.

Ella & Co: A Tribute to a Beloved Pet

Advertisment

Ella & Co, Middleton's dog food and lifestyle brand, was inspired by his late dog Ella. In the video, Middleton shared his motivation behind the brand, emphasizing his desire to give back to his dogs and continue Ella’s legacy. The inclusion of a locket with Ella's face in photos with his son Inigo further illustrates the deep bond Middleton had with Ella and his commitment to honoring her memory through his business endeavors.

A Glimpse into Private Life

The recent video offers a rare insight into the private life of James Middleton, who has typically kept details of his family life away from the public eye. By sharing his home and the story behind Ella & Co, Middleton invites fans to connect with him on a more personal level, sharing his journey of entrepreneurship, family life, and the importance of pets in his life. The response to the new Kibble + Raw product, currently discounted at Waitrose, reflects the public's interest in Middleton's ventures and their appreciation for his candidness.

James Middleton’s recent social media activity serves as a reminder of the unique blend of personal and professional life that public figures navigate. By honoring his late dog Ella and sharing his family home, Middleton opens up a dialogue about grief, entrepreneurship, and the joy pets bring to our lives, inviting fans to engage with his brand and family story on a deeper level.