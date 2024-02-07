James Corden on His Journey to Health: A Look at His Lifestyle Changes

In a candid discussion on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, celebrated comedian and former late-night talk show host, James Corden, unveiled the lifestyle changes he has embraced in his pursuit of a healthier life. The 45-year-old star, best known for his stint on the Late Late Show in Los Angeles, has prioritized daily cardio, adequate sleep, and a reduction in social drinking as pivotal elements of his wellness regime.

A Step in the Right Direction

Central to Corden's health overhaul is the commitment to reaching a daily step goal, a fitness target he often meets by walking up and down the road after his children are asleep. The comedian frequently aims for the generally recommended benchmark of 10,000 steps, a guideline advocated by health and wellness retailer, Holland & Barrett.

From Hollywood to Health Conscious

Following an eight-year tenure at the Late Late Show in Los Angeles, Corden returned to London with his family in 2023. The star of Gavin & Stacey has since developed an escalating interest in health and wellness, demonstrating a clear intent to minimize his alcohol consumption and increase his focus on fitness.

The Importance of Sleep and Sobriety

Corden also underscored the significance of prioritizing sleep, acknowledging the detrimental effects of excessive drinking on his health. The comedian's commitment to reducing his social drinking and ensuring sufficient sleep highlights his dedication to maintaining a balanced lifestyle. This revelation, shared during his interview with author Jay Shetty, evidences a renewed focus on wellness in his life.