Jacksonville's Pizza Scene Celebrates National Pizza Day with Diverse Culinary Delights

As the world gears up to celebrate National Pizza Day on February 9, Jacksonville, Florida, joins the festivities, highlighting its finest pizzerias and their diverse range of pizza styles. From traditional New York-style thin crust to the signature Chicago deep dish, the city's pizzerias cater to diverse palates, infusing creativity into their offerings while honoring the time-honored tradition of pizza making.

Exploring Jacksonville's Pizza Scene

Among the standout establishments is a pizzeria nestled in the heart of Jacksonville's 32204 ZIP code, distinguished for its Chicago Stuffed Pizza Pie. This Northeast Florida delicacy rivals the original deep-dish pizzas of the 60610 area in Chicago, drawing crowds of pizza enthusiasts with its delectable layers of sauce, cheese, and toppings. Patrons are advised to share appetizers while they wait for their pizza, given the extensive baking time of 25-30 minutes.

The menu offerings span New York-style thin crust and Chicago deep dish, with nearly 20 specialty pies on offer. Unique creations such as The Tropical BBQ, Home on the Range, Bad Ass BLT, and The Sophia showcase the culinary creativity of Jacksonville's pizzerias. Traditional Italian fare like calzones and strombolis also feature on the menu, with the Traditional Pepperoni Bread being a must-try.

More Than Just Pizza

For those craving a taste of Chicago in Florida, Hillary's, a St. Augustine favorite, does not disappoint. Its Chicago-style deep-dish pizzas, featuring a crunchy cornmeal crust, hark back to the Windy City's pizza legacy. To avoid lengthy wait times, customers are encouraged to place their orders in advance.

Joseph's Pizza, a local staple for over six decades, serves hand-tossed and gourmet-style pizzas, with a variety of specialty options. Moon River stands out with its unique opportunity to enjoy pizza by the slice, even during dinner hours, with 27 toppings to choose from. Picasso's offers a taste of the Midwest with its St. Louis-style pizza, characterized by a thin, cracker-like crust and square slices, alongside New York-style and Mediterranean-style pizzas. Pie95 specializes in wood-fired pizzas cooked in a 750-degree oven, featuring an array of fresh ingredients.

Celebrating Tradition and Innovation

While not exclusively a pizza place, Prati Italia crafts exceptional Roman-style pizzas with a light crust, allowing patrons to customize their pizzas with an extensive list of toppings. V Pizza has rapidly expanded its wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizza concept across Northeast Florida, using authentic Italian ingredients and swift cooking times, making it an ideal lunch spot.

These pizzerias are more than just a reflection of Jacksonville's vibrant pizza culture. They are a testament to the city's culinary scene that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation, serving up an array of flavors and styles that honor the beloved dish that is pizza. As we celebrate National Pizza Day, let's raise a slice to these establishments for keeping the spirit of pizza alive and well in Jacksonville.