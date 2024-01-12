Jacinda Ardern Prepares for Wedding Amid Covid Precautions, Clashing Nuptials

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s former Prime Minister, known for her exemplary leadership during the Christchurch terrorist attacks and the Covid-19 pandemic, is now in the limelight for a personal milestone. She is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Clarke Gayford, a popular TV fisherman. The wedding is slated to take place at the picturesque Craggy Range Winery in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand.

Covid-19 and Wedding Preparations

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 precautions, the preparations are in full swing. Ardern was recently spotted wearing a face mask during her visit to Sen Nails & Beauty for pre-wedding manicures. She was accompanied by her mother and friends. This is not the first time that the pandemic has interfered with their wedding plans. The couple had to postpone their wedding in 2022 due to Covid-19 restrictions on gathering sizes.

Clashing Nuptials

In an interesting turn of events, their wedding clashes with that of Labour Party MP Kieran McAnulty and his fiancée Gia Garrick. This has led to some mutual friends having to make the tough choice between the two events.

Love Story Amidst Political Pursuits

Ardern and Gayford, who share a daughter, first crossed paths in 2012 and started dating two years later. While Ardern has been globally lauded for her ‘go hard, go early’ approach to the Covid-19 pandemic, her lockdown policies also faced backlash for their economic impact.