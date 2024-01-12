en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Jacinda Ardern Prepares for Wedding Amid Covid Precautions, Clashing Nuptials

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:02 pm EST
Jacinda Ardern Prepares for Wedding Amid Covid Precautions, Clashing Nuptials

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s former Prime Minister, known for her exemplary leadership during the Christchurch terrorist attacks and the Covid-19 pandemic, is now in the limelight for a personal milestone. She is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Clarke Gayford, a popular TV fisherman. The wedding is slated to take place at the picturesque Craggy Range Winery in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand.

Covid-19 and Wedding Preparations

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 precautions, the preparations are in full swing. Ardern was recently spotted wearing a face mask during her visit to Sen Nails & Beauty for pre-wedding manicures. She was accompanied by her mother and friends. This is not the first time that the pandemic has interfered with their wedding plans. The couple had to postpone their wedding in 2022 due to Covid-19 restrictions on gathering sizes.

Clashing Nuptials

In an interesting turn of events, their wedding clashes with that of Labour Party MP Kieran McAnulty and his fiancée Gia Garrick. This has led to some mutual friends having to make the tough choice between the two events.

Love Story Amidst Political Pursuits

Ardern and Gayford, who share a daughter, first crossed paths in 2012 and started dating two years later. While Ardern has been globally lauded for her ‘go hard, go early’ approach to the Covid-19 pandemic, her lockdown policies also faced backlash for their economic impact.

0
Lifestyle New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
2 mins ago
Frankie Dettori's Unexpected Encounter with Queen Elizabeth: A Lost Dog and a Royal Meeting
On an ordinary day, Italian jockey Frankie Dettori’s distress over his lost dog took an extraordinary turn, leading to an unexpected meeting with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth. This endearing tale, shared by Dettori on Sky News Australia, offers a rare glimpse into the personal interactions between the renowned jockey and the British monarch, blending humor and
Frankie Dettori's Unexpected Encounter with Queen Elizabeth: A Lost Dog and a Royal Meeting
BrewDog to Launch its Fifth Australian Brewpub in West Perth Amidst Great Anticipation
1 hour ago
BrewDog to Launch its Fifth Australian Brewpub in West Perth Amidst Great Anticipation
Singer Kali and Partner Don Announce Pregnancy Amid New Album Release
1 hour ago
Singer Kali and Partner Don Announce Pregnancy Amid New Album Release
Sweden's World's Ugliest Lawn Competition: A Celebration of Arid Yards
19 mins ago
Sweden's World's Ugliest Lawn Competition: A Celebration of Arid Yards
Simon Cowell Welcomes New Family Member, a Dog named Pebbles
1 hour ago
Simon Cowell Welcomes New Family Member, a Dog named Pebbles
Carrie Bickmore Overcomes Bali Belly to Dance the Night Away with Jackie 'O' Henderson
1 hour ago
Carrie Bickmore Overcomes Bali Belly to Dance the Night Away with Jackie 'O' Henderson
Latest Headlines
World News
Tragic Overdose Death of Oregon Man Raises Questions about Hospital Discharge Practices
2 mins
Tragic Overdose Death of Oregon Man Raises Questions about Hospital Discharge Practices
Political Prisoners in Poland: Former PM Morawiecki Raises Concerns Over Tusk's Governance
3 mins
Political Prisoners in Poland: Former PM Morawiecki Raises Concerns Over Tusk's Governance
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges
3 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges
Energizing the Electorate: The Power of Wordplay at Taiwan's Presidential Election Rallies
4 mins
Energizing the Electorate: The Power of Wordplay at Taiwan's Presidential Election Rallies
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
5 mins
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
5 mins
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
Sydney Roosters' Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?
6 mins
Sydney Roosters' Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?
Sleep Disturbances in Middle Age May Trigger Cognitive Decline, Study Reveals
6 mins
Sleep Disturbances in Middle Age May Trigger Cognitive Decline, Study Reveals
San Francisco's Little Saigon Businesses Concerned Over Planned Health Center
8 mins
San Francisco's Little Saigon Businesses Concerned Over Planned Health Center
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app