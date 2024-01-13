Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Share Official Wedding Photos: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford, her long-time partner, have released their official wedding photos, offering a rare glimpse into their intimate ceremony. The couple, who were engaged for almost five years, exchanged vows at the scenic Craggy Range Winery in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand.

A Momentous Occasion

The wedding was a tightly-knit affair with around 50-75 attendees, predominantly family, close friends, and a select few politicians. Ardern and Gayford’s daughter, Neve, who is five years old, played a special role in the ceremony, walking down the aisle with her father. The ceremony was officiated by close friend and politician Grant Robertson.

A Bridal Gown with History

Ardern wore a custom-made white dress by renowned designer Juliette Hogan. Adding a touch of nostalgia, her full-length veil was reminiscent of her mother’s. Continuing the family tradition, Neve’s dress was made from the fabric of Ardern’s mother’s wedding dress. Gayford, on the other hand, looked dapper in a custom-made black suit by Zambesi.

Despite Challenges, Love Prevails

The wedding was initially planned two years ago but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges and the heavy police presence to mitigate protests, the couple finally had their dream wedding. The couple’s love story has been a public affair, with their first date almost a decade ago, and their engagement announcement making headlines.

As the first official photos from the ceremony are released, they encapsulate the joy, love, and intimacy that marked the occasion, celebrating the union of two of New Zealand’s most recognized personalities.