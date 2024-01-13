en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Share Official Wedding Photos: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Share Official Wedding Photos: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford, her long-time partner, have released their official wedding photos, offering a rare glimpse into their intimate ceremony. The couple, who were engaged for almost five years, exchanged vows at the scenic Craggy Range Winery in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand.

A Momentous Occasion

The wedding was a tightly-knit affair with around 50-75 attendees, predominantly family, close friends, and a select few politicians. Ardern and Gayford’s daughter, Neve, who is five years old, played a special role in the ceremony, walking down the aisle with her father. The ceremony was officiated by close friend and politician Grant Robertson.

A Bridal Gown with History

Ardern wore a custom-made white dress by renowned designer Juliette Hogan. Adding a touch of nostalgia, her full-length veil was reminiscent of her mother’s. Continuing the family tradition, Neve’s dress was made from the fabric of Ardern’s mother’s wedding dress. Gayford, on the other hand, looked dapper in a custom-made black suit by Zambesi.

Despite Challenges, Love Prevails

The wedding was initially planned two years ago but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges and the heavy police presence to mitigate protests, the couple finally had their dream wedding. The couple’s love story has been a public affair, with their first date almost a decade ago, and their engagement announcement making headlines.

As the first official photos from the ceremony are released, they encapsulate the joy, love, and intimacy that marked the occasion, celebrating the union of two of New Zealand’s most recognized personalities.

0
Lifestyle New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
22 mins ago
Trending Now: Health, Lifestyle, and Entertainment Highlights of the Week
The past week has been a whirlpool of health, lifestyle, and entertainment happenings. From uncovering the power of superfoods for better eyesight to exploring the benefits of fasting, a vast range of topics have been trending as of January 13, 2024. Healthy Living: More Than Just Exercise and Diet Physical activity, especially in winter, plays
Trending Now: Health, Lifestyle, and Entertainment Highlights of the Week
Milind Deora Debunks Rumors of Joining Shiv Sena Amid 2024 Election Talks
1 hour ago
Milind Deora Debunks Rumors of Joining Shiv Sena Amid 2024 Election Talks
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Tour Makes Stops at Carlsbad Mall and Otay Ranch Town Center
1 hour ago
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Tour Makes Stops at Carlsbad Mall and Otay Ranch Town Center
Community Rallies to Return Stolen Emotional Support Dog
30 mins ago
Community Rallies to Return Stolen Emotional Support Dog
Pet Owners Turn to Pretend Gourmet Cooking Techniques to Feed Finicky Dogs
1 hour ago
Pet Owners Turn to Pretend Gourmet Cooking Techniques to Feed Finicky Dogs
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
1 hour ago
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
Latest Headlines
World News
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
1 min
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
1 min
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
5 mins
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
9 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
Keir Starmer's Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards
9 mins
Keir Starmer's Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
9 mins
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves Confronts Economic Experts Over Spending Plans
11 mins
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves Confronts Economic Experts Over Spending Plans
Political Tensions Escalate as Supporters of Expelled MP Sampa Attacked
11 mins
Political Tensions Escalate as Supporters of Expelled MP Sampa Attacked
Ghana Political Developments: NDC's Fifi Kwetey Addresses VP Bawumia Criticism
13 mins
Ghana Political Developments: NDC's Fifi Kwetey Addresses VP Bawumia Criticism
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
42 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app