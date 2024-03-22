Iza Calzado Named Woman of Influence 2024 for Mental Health Advocacy

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado was hailed as one of the Women of Influence 2024 by Cosmopolitan Philippines. The beauty magazine and its team recognized Calzado's outstanding contribution and advocacy on mental health, specifically the establishment of She Talks Asia, an advocacy agency that amplifies stories and creates experiences highlighting intergenerational wisdom among women. Calzado was joined by seven other celebrities, influencers, movers and shakers -- actress Carla Abellana, news anchor Kaladkaren, dermatologist Aivee Teo, entrepreneur Angely Dub, content creator Janina Vela (the granddaughter of the legendary Helen Vela), journalist-editor Pola del Monte and athlete Agatha Wong.

In her acceptance speech, Calzado highlighted the importance of using her platform in continuing the legacy that her mother started. "I do what I do because I think about my mom and how it was for her as a woman back then. Maybe she didn’t have a voice. She didn’t have a kind of support group that I have right now," she said. "I do now what I do 'cause now I have my own daughter and one day, I hope she and possibly her daughter will step on the stage and say I am using my influence to inspire others because this is what my mom did."

Empowerment Through Advocacy

Calzado's journey to becoming a Woman of Influence wasn't just about her prominence in the entertainment industry. It was her commitment to mental health awareness and empowering women through her advocacy work with She Talks Asia that set her apart. This organization has become a pivotal platform for sharing personal stories, fostering a sense of community, and promoting mental wellness among women of all ages.

Choosing Projects that Matter

Speaking to ABS-CBN News after the event, the actress said she is waiting for the right comeback project for her. Although, she did a special appearance at the most recent "Shake Rattle and Roll" sequel, Calzado is looking forward to going back to work, maybe in a mini-series or film. "When the right project comes, I am open to what the universe will give me," she said. She emphasized the importance of selecting projects that align with her values and can contribute to social discussions, particularly those that impact women and mental health.

Family First

Calzado admitted she isn’t 100 percent emotionally ready to leave Deia, her daughter, for a longer period of time, in exchange for work. In fact, she had to thumbs-down a project that required her to be out and in a bubble for three days. Balancing her career and family life remains a priority for Calzado, who seeks to lead by example, showing that it is possible to be both a dedicated mother and a successful professional.

As Iza Calzado steps into the spotlight as a Woman of Influence, her story goes beyond her achievements in film and television. It is about a woman who uses her voice to make a difference, inspiring others to follow suit. Her advocacy for mental health and women's empowerment serves as a reminder of the power of personal stories in effecting change. Through her actions, Calzado is not only continuing the legacy of her mother but also paving the way for future generations to come.