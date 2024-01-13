en English
Lifestyle

iTown: A New Hub of Imagination and Family Bonding in Newton Abbot

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
In the heart of Newton Abbot, a new hub of imaginative play and family bonding has emerged. iTown, an innovative indoor play centre, has become a beacon of joy for families, offering a unique playing experience tailored for children aged 1-7. Nestled in the old Argos building, iTown is the brainchild of the creators behind iBounce, renowned for their commitment to family-friendly entertainment.

A Town of Imagination

What sets iTown apart is its meticulously crafted miniature community. It’s an enclosed world featuring a variety of settings, each designed to ignite young imaginations. Children can step into the shoes of a stylist at a salon, enact farm scenarios, assume the role of a law enforcer at a police station, or delve into the world of construction at a building site. Each setting comes equipped with appropriate costumes and props, allowing children to immerse themselves completely in their imaginative exploits.

A Welcoming Community

At iTown, the experience extends beyond the innovative play setup. The staff are praised for their welcoming nature, contributing significantly to the overall visitor experience. They ensure the space remains clean and safe for the children, facilitating a stress-free visit for parents and families.

More Than Just a Play Centre

iTown also doubles up as a venue for parties and school visits. It even offers the option of hiring the entire facility, providing families with a unique, private, and intimate experience. The centre has also shown its ability to host successful seasonal events, like the Christmas Search for Santa and grotto event, demonstrating its versatility and appeal.

Value for Money

While iTown’s pricing may be higher than other soft play venues, the cost is deemed justified by the unique and engaging environment it provides. With options like ‘stay and play all day’ sessions and annual passes, iTown presents various ways for families to enjoy the venue. This feature, alongside the centre’s unique offerings, has led to parents expressing their appreciation and indicating a high likelihood of repeat visits.

Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

