IT Professional Wins ‘Dream Home’ in Al Ansari Winter Promotion 2023

The digital confetti rained down on Numan Khan Muhammad Bashir, an IT professional from Ajman, as he was declared the grand prize winner in Al Ansari Winter Promotion 2023. The unexpected fortune that has come his way is a ‘Dream Home’, a prize which also offers the flexibility of claiming a cash reward of Dh350,000 instead. The good-natured scepticism that initially clouded the authenticity of his win was dismissed as Al Ansari Exchange confirmed the prize via a landline call and social media outreach.

Unforeseen Blessings

The decade-long association Numan has had with Al Ansari’s remittance channels was rewarded in a manner not even he could have predicted. The humble IT professional, now in possession of a life-changing fortune, plans to express his gratitude in a profound manner – by performing Umrah. His joyous acknowledgement of the good fortune that has graced his life since his marriage to his wife, Eman Shireen, and the birth of his children, Rayyan and Fatima, was deeply moving.

A Win-Win Situation

But the jubilation was not limited to Numan alone. Al Ansari Exchange also introduced Mary Ann Labay, a Filipina who has been calling the UAE her home since 2010, as the winner of a coveted BMW car. The single mother voiced her intention to sell the car to build a home for herself and her son back in the Philippines. This announcement underscored the company’s commitment to rewarding loyal users of their services.

Al Ansari’s Winter Promotion 2023

The promotional event, which ran from October 1 to December 31, 2023, saw participations flood in. The chance to win a Dream Home, a BMW car, and weekly Samsung Galaxy S23 phones, turned out to be a massive crowd-puller. The event successfully concluded, leaving behind tales of unexpected fortunes and deeply touched lives.