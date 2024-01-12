en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Islamic State’s ‘Blue’ IEDs: A Dark Echo of Breaking Bad

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Islamic State’s ‘Blue’ IEDs: A Dark Echo of Breaking Bad

In an unsettling echo of the hit television series Breaking Bad, an Islamic State (IS) module has been discovered producing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) tinted an eerie shade of blue. This parallel to the notorious blue meth crystals concocted by characters Jesse Pinkman and Walter White adds a chilling dimension to the group’s activities.

‘Blue’ IEDs: A Sinister Innovation

The IS group has been conducting dummy tests on these ‘blue’ IEDs, showcasing a chilling level of sophistication and dedication to their destructive cause. The use of color not only mirrors the fictional world of drug production but also serves a practical purpose, differentiating these IEDs from others, streamlining their operations.

More Than Just Terrorism: A Glimpse Into Lifestyle

Beyond these grim revelations, the narrative also ventures into various lifestyle topics. From the health benefits of eating Gawar Phalli—a fibrous, nutrient-rich vegetable—to dishes named after their places of origin, the content delves into the rich tapestry of cultural and culinary heritage. It explores latest fashion trends such as Pakistani suits, fitness tips from renowned actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the wedding sari trends for 2024, offering a refreshing breather amidst graver discussions.

Privacy and Cookies: A Necessary Understanding

The content also takes time to discuss the important topic of privacy. It explains the website’s use of cookies, including the types of cookies stored and the implications of opting out. It sheds light on the rights consumers have under the California Consumer Privacy Act, providing a crucial understanding of how personal data is processed, the role of vendors and advertising partners, and how users can manage their data preferences.

0
Lifestyle Terrorism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
9 mins ago
The Fresh Market's First Pittsburgh Store Set to Anchor EastSide Project
The Fresh Market, a renowned specialty grocery retailer, is making its debut in Pittsburgh by launching its first location in the city’s bustling East Liberty neighborhood. The new store will inhabit the building at 5880 Centre Avenue, formerly occupied by Whole Foods market until 2022. Whole Foods decided to relocate to a more expansive space
The Fresh Market's First Pittsburgh Store Set to Anchor EastSide Project
Winnipeg's Animal Food Bank Faces Surge in Aid Requests Amid Economic Strains
12 mins ago
Winnipeg's Animal Food Bank Faces Surge in Aid Requests Amid Economic Strains
Mystery of the Melodious Cockatiel: A Quest to Reunite Pet and Owner
13 mins ago
Mystery of the Melodious Cockatiel: A Quest to Reunite Pet and Owner
Embracing Winter with a Bustling Event Calendar: Milwaukee's Post-Snowstorm Activities
9 mins ago
Embracing Winter with a Bustling Event Calendar: Milwaukee's Post-Snowstorm Activities
Gregorio's Trattoria Plans Expansion with New Park Potomac Location
9 mins ago
Gregorio's Trattoria Plans Expansion with New Park Potomac Location
Oji Tako's Emerald Green Aotako: Reinventing Tradition with Spinach-Infused Takoyaki
11 mins ago
Oji Tako's Emerald Green Aotako: Reinventing Tradition with Spinach-Infused Takoyaki
Latest Headlines
World News
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
3 mins
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
6 mins
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
6 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
7 mins
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
7 mins
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
7 mins
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
8 mins
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
8 mins
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
8 mins
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
60 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app