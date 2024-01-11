Isha Talwar’s Mercedes-Benz GLC Purchase Highlights Indian Celebrities’ Preference for Luxury Vehicles

In a testament to the allure of German automobile craftsmanship, popular Indian actress Isha Talwar has recently acquired a new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV. A prominent figure in the Indian film industry, known for her roles in films such as Tubelight, Article 15, and the television series Mirzapur, Talwar’s recent purchase underscores the prevalent trend of Indian celebrities’ preference for luxury vehicles, particularly those of the esteemed Mercedes-Benz brand.

Mercedes-Benz GLC: A Symbol of Status

The Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV, priced at a starting Rs 74.20 lakh ex-showroom, is a beacon of luxury and status. With two engine options, a 2-liter petrol engine, and a 2-liter diesel engine, the vehicle ensures a blend of power and efficiency. It offers a mileage of 14.7 to 19.4 kilometers per liter, a testament to its fuel-efficient nature.

Advanced Features Enhance the Driving Experience

The SUV is equipped with advanced features such as a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a 360-degree surround view camera, and seven airbags, ensuring both luxury and safety for its occupants. These features not only enhance the driving experience but also offer a heightened level of comfort and security, making it a favored choice among high-profile individuals.

A Trend Among Indian Celebrities

Talwar’s acquisition of the Mercedes-Benz SUV is not an isolated event, but rather a continuation of a trend observed among celebrities in India. The preference for Mercedes-Benz, known for its luxury and status, appears to be strong among Indian celebrities, reinforcing the brand’s position in the premium transportation segment. Talwar’s career, spanning across various Indian film industries, including Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, mirrors the brand’s own diversity, making the choice of vehicle even more fitting.