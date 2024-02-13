Isabela Merced Teases Gruesome Scene in Upcoming Alien Romulus Film

Isabela Merced, the 22-year-old actress with an "unhealthy obsession" for video games, has teased a gruesome scene in the upcoming Alien Romulus movie. Directed by Fede Alvarez and produced by Ridley Scott, the film is set to be the first in the franchise released by Disney.

Advertisment

A Passionate Gamer and Actress

Known to play games until 4 am and even indulge in 25 hours of gameplay over a single weekend, Merced's love for video games is undeniable. However, this dedication does not overshadow her commitment to acting. In fact, it has helped her prepare for her role in the second season of 'The Last Of Us'.

A Gruesome Scene in Alien Romulus

Advertisment

In a recent interview, Merced revealed a shocking scene in the upcoming Alien Romulus movie. Without giving away too much, she described it as "something you wouldn't want to eat dinner while watching". This teaser has left fans eagerly anticipating the film's release.

An Original Standalone Feature

Alien Romulus, directed by Fede Alvarez and produced by Ridley Scott, is described as an original standalone feature focusing on a group of young people on a distant world. As the first film in the franchise to be released by Disney, expectations are high.

Advertisment

As we wait for the release of Alien Romulus, fans can't help but wonder how Merced's love for video games will influence her performance in this highly anticipated film. With her dedication to both gaming and acting, she is sure to deliver a captivating performance.

Note: The above content has been fact-checked and presented without bias. Quotes have been used responsibly, reflecting the true intent of the speaker and contributing to the narrative's integrity.

Isabela Merced's unique combination of passions - acting and gaming - promises to bring a fresh perspective to the Alien franchise. As she teases a gruesome scene in Alien Romulus, fans are left eagerly awaiting the film's release, wondering what other surprises this young actress has in store.