Fashion

Irina Shayk Battles New York’s Cold, Celebrates Birthday, Fuels Romance Rumors

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:41 pm EST
Irina Shayk Battles New York’s Cold, Celebrates Birthday, Fuels Romance Rumors

Irina Shayk, the Russian model, and former Victoria’s Secret catalogue model, was spotted braving the chilly conditions of New York City recently. Dressed in a long black puffy coat, black leggings, and over-the-knee boots, she was seen alongside her six-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Cooper, and a friend.

Confronting the Cold

Despite the cold, Shayk managed to maintain her fashion-forward look. Holding her coat closed, she walked the streets of New York with her daughter and friend. Lea, herself, was warmly dressed in a green coat with a navy blue collar, a blue and white dress with sweatpants underneath, and a white hat with ear flaps. The trio seemed to be enjoying their walk despite the frigid temperatures.

Celebratory Moments

Earlier this month, Shayk marked her 38th birthday with a series of celebrations, including ice skating, a dinner party, and time spent with friends and family. Among those in attendance were Emily Ratajkowski, Stella Maxwell, and Riccardo Tisci. The Russian model shared snippets from her birthday festivities on social media, including pictures of her ice skating in a sheer black shirt and black leggings, and a dinner party where she sported a long, body-hugging olive green dress.

Rumored Romance

Aside from her recent birthday celebrations and New York outings, Shayk has been making headlines due to her rumored relationship with Tom Brady. While the pair have not yet made an official announcement, insiders suggest that they enjoy each other’s company and are exploring their relationship at a leisurely pace. Shayk was also spotted in Miami with Brady, further fueling these rumors.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

