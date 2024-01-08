en English
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick-Off at Taj Aravali Resorts

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST


Udaipur’s Taj Aravali Resorts is currently abuzz with the pre-wedding festivities of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. A series of events, starting with a night of dancing, followed by a traditional Mehendi ceremony on January 8, are set to engulf the venue in an atmosphere of celebration and joy. The festivities will continue with a pyjama party and a Sangeet function on January 9, leading up to the grand wedding ceremony on January 10. The five-star resort is expected to accommodate approximately 250 guests during these events.

176 Rooms Booked for Celebrations

Taj Aravali Resorts, known for its opulence and luxury, has had 176 of its rooms leased for the bride, groom, their families, and attendees. The booking includes a presidential glass box suite reserved exclusively for Aamir Khan, father of the bride, Ira Khan. With the guest list including distinguished industry stalwarts, the wedding promises to be a star-studded affair.

Intimate Affair with Grandeur

The wedding celebration is anticipated to be an intimate affair, with an estimated attendance of 250 guests. Despite its exclusivity, the event does not compromise on grandeur, as is evident from the schedule of pre-wedding festivities and the impressive venue. The Taj Aravali Resorts, set against the backdrop of the Aravali mountain range, provides a picturesque setting for the joyous occasion.

Post-Wedding Reception in Mumbai

Following the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds plan to host a reception party in Mumbai for their celebrity friends. This reception is expected to be another grand event, with the who’s who of the entertainment industry marking their presence. The wedding festivities are set to continue for the next week, making it a prolonged celebration of love, commitment, and unity.

India Lifestyle Travel & Tourism
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

