Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Host Grand Wedding Reception in Mumbai

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:32 am EST
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Host Grand Wedding Reception in Mumbai

In a city renowned for extravagant celebrations, the wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, planned for today at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), is set to raise the bar. The newlyweds, who tied the knot on January 10 in Udaipur, are hosting a grand reception expected to draw more than 2500 guests, reflecting Mumbai’s blend of glamour and tradition.

A Feast of Cultural Diversity

Adding to the grandeur of the event is an impressive feast featuring nine different state menus. Highlighting India’s culinary diversity, the array of cuisines on offer will serve as a gastronomic journey through the country’s rich heritage. The Gujarati menu is tipped to be a standout, alongside other regional favourites like Lucknowi and Maharashtrian cuisines.

Hollywood meets Bollywood

Notable figures from the Indian film industry will grace the event, turning it into a veritable ‘who’s who’ of Bollywood. Invitations have been extended by Ira’s father, famed actor Aamir Khan, to industry stalwarts like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, as well as eminent families such as the Ambanis, Kapoors, Bhatts, and Deols. The venue, provided by the Ambanis at NMACC, is all set to host the star-studded affair.

A Wedding to Remember

The grand reception follows a festive three-day wedding celebration in Udaipur, complete with traditional events such as mehendi, sangeet, dinner night, and a pyjama party. Ira’s parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, were active participants in the ceremony, with Aamir Khan even taking part in the touching moment of fixing Ira’s veil. The couple had earlier registered their marriage in Mumbai on January 3, marking the start of their new journey together.

With the reception serving as a fitting finale to their wedding festivities, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s celebration is not just a testament to their love but also a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant spirit and cultural richness.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights.

