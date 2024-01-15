en English
Lifestyle

Intimate, Personalized Weddings on the Rise in Spain

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
As the sun set over the Spanish countryside, Magui and Marc, and Raquel and Eric, two distinct couples, united their lives in intimate ceremonies, echoing a burgeoning trend of smaller, more personalized weddings. The romantic simplicity of these weddings, replete with family involvement, budget-friendly decisions, and a DIY ethos, are transforming Spain’s wedding scene, hitherto dominated by grandeur and extravagance.

An Intimate Affair

Both couples opted for farmhouse weddings, eschewing the traditional wedding hall for the warmth and rustic charm of rented estates. Magui and Marc’s celebration was an exercise in familial participation and DIY creativity. The repurposed wedding dress, the Argentine roasts sizzling on the spit, the tunes from a local DJ, and the self-prepared food and drink, all spoke of a celebration that was as personal as it was public.

A Digital Love Story

Raquel and Eric’s story, however, had an extra twist. Their journey towards their big day was chronicled on TikTok, their preparations striking a chord with netizens worldwide. One of their videos, detailing the creation of a homemade wedding arch, reached a staggering one million views. The couple’s decision to handle their own decorations and arrangements, even down to a family-made wedding dress, resonated with viewers, showcasing the charm of a wedding infused with authenticity and personal touch.

Shifting Trends

Wedding planner and professor, Gemma González, noted that while the majority of couples still lean towards traditional weddings, there’s a distinct shift towards more original, intimate events. Data from The Essential Wedding Book by Bodas.net substantiates this trend. The average Spanish wedding now hosts 117 guests, costing €180 per guest, marking a decrease in size but an increase in cost per attendee compared to 2019. Intimate weddings currently account for 12% of all Spanish weddings, with micro weddings being even rarer.

Personalization or Stress?

Despite the growing trend towards personalization and smaller, more intimate weddings, most couples still opt for specialized estates and hiring multiple vendors. Bodas.net cautions against going the DIY route unless couples have ample time on their hands, warning that it could lead to unnecessary stress. Nonetheless, for couples like Magui and Raquel, who reveled in their self-managed celebrations, the satisfaction derived from creating their personalized and intimate weddings was worth every minute spent in preparation.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

