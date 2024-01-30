International Motivational Speaker Brahma Kumari Shivani to Deliver Lecture in Haveri

In a much-anticipated event, international motivational speaker and spiritual guide, Brahma Kumari Shivani, is slated to deliver a special lecture on 'Happiness in Life' in Haveri on February 1st at 9:30 am. The lecture, organized by the Brahma Kumaris, is set to take place at the Municipal High School ground. Brahmakumari Leela, head of the local chapter, announced the plans during a recent press conference.

Long-Awaited Visit

The community in Haveri has been eagerly waiting for Shivani's visit for four years, a delay due to her demanding schedule. Shivani, an electronic engineer by profession, has earned international acclaim in over 160 countries for her inspiring speeches. Her words of wisdom not only resonate with the spiritual seekers but also with those who strive for personal development and inner peace.

A Journey of Transformation

The Brahma Kumaris, the organization behind this event, is renowned for its meditation courses, workshops, and classes aimed at promoting peace, love, and happiness. They are dedicated to fostering spiritual growth and personal transformation, aligning perfectly with the theme of 'Happiness in Life'. Their teachings emphasize Rajyoga meditation practice and spiritual knowledge, offering pathways to a more content and fulfilling life.

Open to All

The upcoming lecture is open to the public without any entrance fee, a testament to the organization's commitment to sharing spiritual wisdom with one and all. An online registration system has been set up for individuals wishing to attend. The organizers are anticipating a turnout of at least 6,000 people, diligently preparing to ensure a seamless and successful event.