Insomnia Cookies Redefines Valentine's with Breakup Cookie Pack

Insomnia Cookies, the popular late-night bakery chain, is redefining Valentine's Day celebrations with its unique and humorous special treats. Among the offer is the 'It's Not Me, It's You Pack,' a delightfully tongue-in-cheek way to end a relationship. The brand presents these lighthearted offerings as an alternative for those wanting to embrace or disengage from the season of love.

Turning Breakups into Bite-Sized Moments

The 'It's Not Me, It's You Pack' includes a dozen cookies accompanied by a handwritten breakup message. Priced at $30, it is available until February 18, with four different breakup messages to choose from. This unconventional product offers a sweet yet humorous way to end relationships, reinforcing the idea that the warmth of fresh cookies can offset the chill of a broken heart.

Sweetening the Deal with More Treats

In addition to this, Insomnia Cookies has reintroduced its Deluxe Filled Lava Cake, a delectable Ghirardelli cookie, and the Red Velvet Cookies 'N Cream Brookie. Other Valentine's Day offerings include the 'I Just Love Ya' and 'Love Bites' cake centers. These special treats can be purchased in-store, through local delivery, or via nationwide shipping until February 18, or while stocks last. It should be noted, however, that prices and availability may vary depending on the location.

Embracing the Bittersweet Side of Love

The company's creative approach to addressing less pleasant aspects of relationships has been well-received. The introduction of breakup cookies has generated considerable interest and debate on social media, proving that Insomnia Cookies has successfully tapped into a unique way of celebrating the rollercoaster ride that can be love.