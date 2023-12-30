Insider Reviews: Revealing the Most Popular Products of 2023

As 2023 came to a close, the readers of Insider Reviews made their preferences clear: self-care, personal entertainment, and comfort were the year’s most coveted themes. In a year that saw the world continue to navigate uncertainty, the products that rose to the top were those that offered a sense of sanctuary, joy, and ease.

The Year of Home Comforts

The HOPOPRO Showerhead became a celebrated item, transforming bathrooms into spa-like experiences with its robust water pressure and versatile spray settings, all for under $30. The Allswell Hybrid Mattress was praised for its affordable price point, medium firmness, and edge support, emerging as the best budget-friendly mattress. The Coop Sleep Goods Pillow, adjustable for comfort, was popular among readers for accommodating all sleeping positions. For a touch of luxury, Parachute’s Turkish cotton bathrobe became a sought-after pre or post-shower item.

Entertainment at Its Finest

Paramount Plus, with its extensive selection of shows and movies including originals from the Yellowstone and Star Trek franchises, emerged as the most popular streaming service. Samsung’s S90C 4K OLED TV, with its outstanding picture quality due to OLED panel and quantum dot color technology, took the title of the best TV. After overcoming stock shortages, Sony’s PS5 console became readily available and an attractive holiday bundle deal further increased its popularity.

Embracing Personal Style and Hygiene

Olive & June Press on Artificial Nails set was a top pick for an at-home manicure, offering a two-week wear. OdoBan’s eucalyptus scented cleaner was a favorite for its odor-eliminating and germ-killing properties. Apple’s entry-level AirPods, especially with a Black Friday deal, continued to be a hit. Bombas socks, known for their unique design and comfort, were a popular gift. For heavy sleepers, the Sonic Alert Bomb Dual Alarm Clock, with its bed shaker and strobe lights, was a game-changer. Finally, the Ceramic Heater from Lasko was highlighted as the best space heater for its compact size, adjustable thermostat, and portability, all for under $45.

In conclusion, 2023 was a year that saw people investing in their homes, entertainment, and personal care. The products that made the cut were those that enriched daily experiences, offered comfort, and brought a touch of luxury and joy.