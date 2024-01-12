en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Inside the Fashion-Forward Wang Residence: A Unique Blend of Personal Style and Architectural Innovation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:48 pm EST
Inside the Fashion-Forward Wang Residence: A Unique Blend of Personal Style and Architectural Innovation

In the heart of Chicago’s Ukrainian Village, lies a remarkable abode, a $1.8 million home that has been carefully curated to mirror the fashion-forward lifestyle of its owners, Kelli and Fei Wang. This residence is not just a dwelling, but a testament to their passion for fashion, designed around an extraordinary 300-square-foot custom walk-in closet.

A Closet that Speaks Volumes

This walk-in closet, the centerpiece of the home, is a spectacle in itself. Encased in charcoal-suede wall covering, it stands as a statement of style and luxury. To contrast the rich darkness, cerused-oak shelves are built into the walls, offering ample storage without compromising the aesthetic harmony. The pièce de résistance of this space is a vanity, highlighted by an expansive 40 x 60-inch mirror, a space where the Wangs can appreciate their fashion selections in full view.

A Dedicated Showroom

Complementing this main wardrobe area is a separate accessories side room. This sanctuary, inspired by the aesthetics of a high-end showroom, is dedicated to Kelli’s impressive collection of designer bags and shoes. Each item is elegantly displayed on shelves, all contributing to an atmosphere of a private fashion boutique. The room is further adorned with a silver love seat, providing a cozy corner for Kelli to revel amidst her cherished fashion pieces.

Fashion as a Unique Real Estate Feature

While homes often reflect the interests of their owners, rarely do they embody it to such a degree. The Wang residence’s unique focus on fashion is not just a reflection of their personal style, but it is a distinctive feature that gives the property an edge in the real estate market. A home that truly celebrates fashion, the Wang residence is a standout in the world of real estate, offering a unique blend of personal style and architectural innovation.

0
Fashion Lifestyle United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
7 mins ago
Irina Shayk Battles New York's Cold, Celebrates Birthday, Fuels Romance Rumors
Irina Shayk, the Russian model, and former Victoria’s Secret catalogue model, was spotted braving the chilly conditions of New York City recently. Dressed in a long black puffy coat, black leggings, and over-the-knee boots, she was seen alongside her six-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Cooper, and a friend. Confronting the Cold Despite the cold, Shayk
Irina Shayk Battles New York's Cold, Celebrates Birthday, Fuels Romance Rumors
BTS's Suga Stars in Valentino's 'The Narratives' Men's Campaign
1 hour ago
BTS's Suga Stars in Valentino's 'The Narratives' Men's Campaign
Natalie Portman: A Trendsetter's Journey Through Hollywood's Fashion Diary
1 hour ago
Natalie Portman: A Trendsetter's Journey Through Hollywood's Fashion Diary
Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba Light Up Gucci Show Amidst Internal Unrest
12 mins ago
Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba Light Up Gucci Show Amidst Internal Unrest
Rumors Ignite: Jason Sudeikis and Elsie Hewitt's Night Out in West Hollywood
16 mins ago
Rumors Ignite: Jason Sudeikis and Elsie Hewitt's Night Out in West Hollywood
Coach Launches Coachtopia: A Sustainable Fashion Line for the Future
1 hour ago
Coach Launches Coachtopia: A Sustainable Fashion Line for the Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
1 min
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
2 mins
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
2 mins
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
4 mins
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
4 mins
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
4 mins
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
6 mins
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
6 mins
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
Kenyan Lawyers Protest Against Presidential Threats, Warn of Potential Impeachment
6 mins
Kenyan Lawyers Protest Against Presidential Threats, Warn of Potential Impeachment
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
23 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app