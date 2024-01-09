en English
India

Inside Mumbai’s Elite: A Review of ‘Streets of Gold: Mumbai’

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:22 pm EST


In a majestic portrayal of Mumbai’s super-rich, the three-part BBC2 documentary series ‘Streets of Gold: Mumbai’ offers viewers an unrivaled peek into the lives of the city’s wealthiest residents. A city of stark contrasts, Mumbai is home to both extreme wealth and poverty, with the series shedding light on the latter.

A Tour of Opulence

The documentary series takes audiences on a journey into the lives of several tycoons and celebrities, including fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and novelist Shobhaa De. However, there are two residences that stand out in their splendour: billionaire Jimmy Mistry’s 22-storey Della Tower and Mukesh Ambani’s 27-storey Antilia.

Mistry’s tower, modelled after ancient Persia’s Persepolis, exudes a certain charm that is hard to ignore. Yet, it pales in comparison to the imposing Antilia, home to Mukesh Ambani and his family. With three helipads, parking for 168 luxury cars, a snow room, and a staff of 600 employees, Ambani’s home is the epitome of extravagance.

Controversy Amidst the Glitz

Despite offering an intriguing insight into the lives of Mumbai’s elite, the series has not been without its fair share of criticism. Many have accused it of lacking depth, choosing to focus on trivial matters such as an astro architect’s advice to Mistry, while avoiding more serious issues, such as the divorce of mogul Gautam Singhania.

A Tale of Two Shows

Alongside the review of ‘Streets of Gold: Mumbai’, the crime drama Silent Witness was also reviewed. The analysis criticised the show’s melodramatic elements and described the character interactions as overly sentimental, drawing a stark contrast to the documentary’s portrayal of Mumbai’s super-rich.

In conclusion, both shows offer a glimpse into different aspects of society. While one showcases the lavish lifestyles of Mumbai’s elite, the other provides a dramatic fictional portrayal of crime. Ultimately, the viewers are left to decide which narrative resonates with them the most.

India Lifestyle
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

India

