Innovative Wellington Handy Ma'am Spearheads E-Trailer Fund for Eco-Friendly Trades Work

Jade Musther, a multi-skilled home repair and construction enthusiast from Wellington, has embarked on a groundbreaking venture to develop an environmentally friendly, e-powered trailer designed to transform how tradespeople operate in the city's challenging terrain. Musther, who has a visual disability preventing them from driving, has been utilizing an e-bike for transportation, towing a trailer filled with tools and materials to various jobs since 2021. Recognizing the need for a more efficient solution to manage the hilly suburbs, Musther has turned to crowdfunding to support the construction of a unique e-powered and independently braked trailer.

Challenging Traditional Norms

Musther's initiative isn't just about offering a sustainable alternative to vehicular transport for trades work; it's also about challenging the traditional, often masculine, norms within the trades industry. By leading Cahoots, a non-profit, LGBTQIA+ friendly organization, Musther aims to provide a more inclusive and supportive environment for clients and workers alike. The organization operates on a sliding payment scale, making services more affordable for those with lower incomes while offering an alternative for clients who seek to avoid the conventional tradie experience.

Community Impact and Support

The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, with clients like Juniper Bevensee sharing how Cahoots' work has transformed not just physical spaces but also provided emotional relief and empowerment. Musther's expertise across multiple fields and approachable manner has inspired clients to undertake their own projects, fostering a sense of confidence and independence. The initiative has also garnered support from local businesses and an international e-motor manufacturer, highlighting the potential for broader application and impact of Musther's e-trailer design.

Looking Ahead

Musther's vision extends beyond the immediate goals of crowdfunding and trailer construction. By planning to keep the trailer design open-sourced, they aim to encourage adaptation and adoption of eco-friendly transport solutions by tradespeople worldwide. This innovative approach not only addresses the practical challenges of working in Wellington's hilly landscape but also contributes to a larger conversation about sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation in trades and beyond.