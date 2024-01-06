en English
Environmental Science

Innovative ‘Silent Baraat’ Trend Combats Noise Pollution at Weddings

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Innovative ‘Silent Baraat’ Trend Combats Noise Pollution at Weddings

In a novel twist to traditional Indian wedding ceremonies, a recent ‘silent Baraat’ has captured the imagination of the internet, sparking a conversation around innovation and environmental consideration in celebrations. The Baraat, an integral part of Indian weddings, saw participants groove to the tunes of music through headphones, a step taken to combat noise pollution. This trend was brought to light via a viral video shared by Instagram user ‘shefooodie’.

The Silent Celebration

The video depicted a jubilant crowd of Baraatis, engrossed in their dance and merriment, their headphones replacing the usual blaring DJ music. This method ensured a respectful silence given the wedding’s location near a cancer hospital, making the event considerate and harmonious to onlookers. The sight of a silent dance celebration, where every participant was engrossed in their melodious world, has been met with varying reactions online.

Public Reactions and Online Buzz

While some netizens hailed the initiative for its environmental sensitivity and lauded the creative solution to noise pollution, others found humor in the unusual yet fascinating sight. The video has sparked several discussions on social media platforms, leading to a broader conversation on the evolving nature of Indian wedding customs.

Evolving Wedding Customs

This ‘silent Baraat’ isn’t the only instance of traditional practices being given a contemporary twist. Another recent Baraat in Bengaluru saw the groom’s procession on electric scooters instead of the customary horse, reinforcing the fact that Indian weddings are evolving with the times, embracing modernity while keeping the essence of traditions alive.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

