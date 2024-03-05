Innovative Leisure, Health, and Wellbeing Centre to Transform Ballymena's St Patrick's Site

The Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has embarked on an ambitious project to establish a new leisure, health, and wellbeing centre at the St Patrick’s Regeneration site in Ballymena, aiming to provide a comprehensive array of facilities for families and individuals of all ages. This initiative is part of a broader regeneration effort to enhance social, economic, and cultural benefits across the Borough, highlighting the council's commitment to community development and wellbeing.

Advertisment

Engaging the Community in Design

The proposal for the new centre was shaped by an extensive public consultation, underscoring the council's dedication to inclusivity and community engagement. Interested parties were invited to share their views on the planned facilities, ensuring the final design would meet the diverse needs of Ballymena's residents. The consultation process highlighted the community's desire for a space that caters to both leisure and health needs, paving the way for a facility that promises to be more than just a leisure centre.

Features Tailored for Families and Wellbeing

Advertisment

Among the standout features of the proposed centre are a 'Clip 'n' Climb' space and a Soft Play facility, designed to offer engaging and safe activities for children of various abilities. The project also boasts a dedicated children's pool area, a 25-meter main pool with a moveable floor to accommodate different activities and skill levels, and a pool viewing gallery. Adults and families can look forward to a sports hall, gym, spin studios, and a spa facility. The inclusion of car parking with electric vehicle (EV) charging points, an external exercise space, and a sensory garden featuring a clocktower further demonstrates the council's forward-thinking approach to community health and environmental sustainability.

Anticipated Impact on the Community

The development of the new leisure, health, and wellbeing centre is anticipated to have a significant positive impact on the Ballymena community and the wider Borough. By providing a versatile space that accommodates a broad range of activities and services, the centre aims to become a hub for social interaction, physical health, and mental wellbeing. The project aligns with broader regeneration goals, seeking not only to revitalize the area but also to foster a stronger, healthier community.

This ambitious project represents a key milestone in the ongoing development of Ballymena, reflecting a comprehensive approach to community wellbeing and engagement. As the centre takes shape, it stands as a testament to the power of collaboration between the council and its residents, promising to offer a new beacon of health, leisure, and social interaction in the heart of the Borough.