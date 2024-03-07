Innovative Goodies Toy Store Set to Transform Homewood's Former Hero Doughnuts Site

Homewood, AL, is buzzing with anticipation as the former Hero Doughnuts location at 3027 Central Ave prepares to welcome a groundbreaking new business. Goodies Toy Store, envisioned by Ginny and Joe Leavens of Homewood Bagel Company fame, is poised to redefine family entertainment and shopping. This first-of-its-kind store, slated to open this Spring, will combine toy shopping with an interactive play experience, offering children a unique opportunity to fill personalized goodie bags and boxes with treasures from an array of over 75 plastic tubes filled with toys.

A Fresh Take on Toy Shopping

Upon entering Goodies Toy Store, young patrons are handed a pail or shopping cart, inviting them to embark on a treasure hunt through the store's vast collection of small toys and "goodies." The selection process is just the beginning. Once their collection is complete, children proceed to receive a personalized bag or box, which they can then decorate at the store's large craft table. This innovative concept not only enhances the shopping experience but also encourages creative play within the store's welcoming space.

More Than Just Toys

Goodies Toy Store is designed with the entire family in mind. While children delve into their playful adventures, parents can relax in a specially designed lounge area, enjoying coffee and treats. The store's pricing structure, with goodie boxes ranging from $7 to $35, ensures a variety of options for every budget. In addition, the Leavens plan to host birthday parties and other celebrations, complete with fun games and activities, making Goodies an ideal venue for special occasions. Custom party favors and goodie bags will also be available, offering a personalized touch to any event.

A Community-Centric Vision

The idea for Goodies Toy Store sprang from the Leavens' own experiences as parents of five children in Homewood. Recognizing the need for a local space that offers both entertainment and value, they conceptualized a venue where children can be actively entertained, engage in creative play, and take home a piece of the fun. This vision extends to the store's location, which will share the former Hero Doughnuts site with Tina's Market, indicating a vibrant new chapter for 3027 Central Ave. With its commitment to fostering community and creativity, Goodies Toy Store is set to become a beloved Homewood destination.