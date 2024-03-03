Innovative Belfast Coffee Shop Brewed by Them Champions LGBT Safe Space

In a bold move to foster inclusivity, Holywood siblings David and Ray Black have opened Brewed by Them, a new coffee shop in South Belfast's Stranmillis area, aimed at creating a safe and welcoming environment for the LGBT community. This initiative follows the success of their previous venture, Pierced by Them, a tattoo business started in 2022. The duo's latest project, the House of Them, seeks to cultivate a supportive social space where individuals feel accepted and free from judgment.

Creating a Community Haven

David and Ray's vision for Brewed by Them goes beyond serving coffee; it's about building a community. They envision a space where LGBT individuals and allies can come together, share experiences, and support each other. The coffee shop encourages business creatives from the community, in various fields like hairstyling and beauty, to rent space within, aiming to create a vibrant, inclusive community hub. David shared, "As queer people, we understand the importance of finding a chosen family. We wanted to provide a space where our community feels welcome, heard, and safe to be themselves."

Overcoming Challenges

The motivation behind the House of Them stems from personal challenges faced by the siblings. David's past experiences, especially the difficulties he encountered in school due to his sexual orientation, played a significant role in shaping the concept of the coffee shop. "I had a pretty bad time in school, and wasn't able to come out until after I had left," David reflects. This personal journey has fueled their commitment to ensuring that Brewed by Them serves as a sanctuary for those who might feel marginalized or misunderstood elsewhere.

A Surprising Influx of Support

Since its opening, Brewed by Them has experienced an overwhelming response from the community. The welcoming atmosphere and the coffee shop's mission to promote acceptance and understanding have resonated with many. David expresses his surprise and gratitude for the support, emphasizing the importance of such spaces in fostering a sense of belonging. The success of Brewed by Them highlights the community's desire for safe, inclusive environments where everyone can feel valued and respected.

The initiative taken by David and Ray Black in establishing Brewed by Them marks a significant step towards inclusivity and acceptance in Belfast. By creating a space where the LGBT community and allies can gather without fear of judgment, they are fostering a culture of support and understanding. As Brewed by Them continues to grow, it stands as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the importance of chosen families and communities in navigating the challenges of life.